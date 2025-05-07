Chris Menne Golf Tournament a huge success

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude to the Martha’s Vineyard community for supporting the first annual Chris Menne Memorial Golf Tournament, held at Mink Meadows on April 26. The tournament committee was composed of five amazing individuals, Kyle Fiore, Mike Roan, Jeremy Scheffer, Corey Hoehn, and Glen Field. These friends and colleagues of my husband did an incredible job finding volunteers, donors, sponsors, and organizing a fundraiser and spirit-raiser that no one will soon forget. I am humbled and overwhelmed by the response the event received, which, I hear, is the biggest fundraiser ever held by Mink Meadows.

It would be impossible for me to mention all the volunteers and donors by name, but a special thank-you goes out to the event’s major sponsor, MV Wine & Spirits. I would also like to thank Josh Robinson-White for photographing the event, the Barn, Bowl & Bistro for hosting the afterparty and “bowl-off” that determined the tournament winners, Mink Meadows for donating the course, and Kelly Roan and Barbara Phillips for organizing the food and volunteers needed for the day.

Even though Chris and I haven’t lived on-Island for 10 years, I feel supported by this community in a very special and unexpected way. The event’s afterparty filled a room with Chris’ closest friends and fellow golfers — all of whom held our family with their love and kind words. I’ve always known that this Island is unique, but the community is what sets it apart from everywhere else. I wish I still lived on-Island so I could surround myself with such thoughtful and caring people. On behalf of Chris’ parents, siblings, and my children: “Thank you” isn’t enough, and there simply aren’t words for the support everyone has shown.

We would also like to extend an open invitation to all to help us celebrate Chris’ life at a memorial event to be held on his birthday, Sunday, Sept. 14. Details will be announced at a later date.

Sondra Murphy

Berlin