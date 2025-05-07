Demonstrating and the law

To the Editor:

I have just returned home from the Five Corners area, where I planned to join the demonstration. I arrived at 4:48 and, assuming the Post Office would close at 5 pm, I parked my car in the Post Office lot. Within a few minutes, the Postmaster came out and told the group that any demonstrators’ cars parked in the lot needed to be moved because there are “no protesters allowed on federal property.” (Notably, she didn’t say the lot was for Post Office business only.)

If what she said was accurate, she needs to let Donald Trump know. After all, he called the assault on the Capitol by masses of people a “peaceful protest.”

I’m curious, what is the law on this matter? I would like to know.

Bari Boyer

Edgartown