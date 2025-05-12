Dead alligator found on Martha’s Vineyard?

1 of 4

In a moment that will likely enter local wildlife lore, a West Tisbury resident stumbled on what he believes was the carcass of an alligator.

Dave Kelliher, a 40-year Island resident, said that on Saturday afternoon he was taking his dog for a walk at Sepiessa Point Reservation — a Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank property that juts into Great Pond — when he nearly tripped over what he described as an approximately 5-foot-long alligator with most of its skin missing. The creature’s head and the legs were still attached, and while admittingly no reptile expert, Kelliher believes it only recently died as the limbs were still flexible and there was no stench. He believes it was a juvenile and could have been left in a pond by Sepiessa.

“When it comes to wildlife, this is the wildest thing I’ve seen on the Island,” Kelliher said. “I’ve seen deer swimming and some interesting things, but not this.”

The West Tisbury resident contacted the town’s animal control on Saturday evening, who he said picked the carcass up. Animal control officials haven’t been reached immediately by the Times.

Ironically, Kelliher said that he was recently vacationing with his wife in the Florida everglades, the natural habitat for both crocodiles and alligators. The trip led to why he theorizes that it was an alligator over a crocodile. Alligators and crocodiles are both members of the Crocodylia order, but alligators are typically found in fresh water and are dark colored with a broad, rounded snout while crocodiles are greyish green and prefer brackish water.

How the giant reptile got to West Tisbury is anyone’s guess at this point. Kelliher theorized that it was probably a pet owner who no longer wanted or had the resources to raise an alligator and left it at Sepiessa where it couldn’t survive. “I assume it’s a pet owner and the alligator got too big. But how many people on the Island have exotic pets?” he said.

But that isn’t necessarily what happened. And how did the reptile get to the Island if that were the case? Had it died before going into Sepiessa?

As for why the skin was removed, one theory is that other wildlife, likely raccoons, feasted on the animal. There is an open question as to whether someone actually skinned the reptile, though if using the skin, the head and the alligator’s claws likely would have been taken as well. And those were still remaining when Kelliher came across it.

The West Tisbury resident also wondered whether climate change could have possibly played a role — would it ever be possible for that kind of animal to survive on the Island given the changing climate? In Florida, the reptiles burrow into mud during the colder temperatures. Would that be possible on the Island? Another theory that Kelliher tossed around since his discovery — and maybe a more hopeful scenario — is that the owner could have put the alligator into the pond and it survived for a couple of years. Either way, there are a lot of questions to the case of the Sepiessa alligator.

“It’s such a curiosity and I want my curiosity satisfied,” he said.

Editor’s note: If you have any information on how the alligator may have gotten to West Tisbury, send us an email at sam.houghton@mvtimes.com or editor@mvtimes.com.