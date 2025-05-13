John Lolley died at his home in Oak Bluffs on May 6 after a short illness.

John was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 4, 1949. He grew up in Sanford, Maine, and graduated from Sanford High School in 1967. John’s father had a private pilot’s license, and from a young age John spent hours at the local airport, pumping gas to earn money for his flying lessons. At the age of 16, John qualified for his private pilot’s license.

He attended the University of Maine, Orono, where he met his wife, Sarah. They were married in 1973, and were happily together for 52 years. After graduating with a degree in civil engineering, he worked at Hooker Chemical in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Scott Paper Co. in Skowhegan, Maine. In 1987 a “help wanted” ad in the Boston Globe for a civil engineer on Martha’s Vineyard brought the family to the Island for an interview to work with Thomas C. Wallace and Co. in Edgartown in the company’s new land-planning department. After accepting the position, the family moved to the Island, committed to spending one year here, but unsure if this small Island could ever become home. The island quickly became their home, and John started his own engineering business, John Lolley Engineering. He loved the challenges of his work, and was happiest when he was crawling under a house attempting to figure out structural issues.

John’s love of airplanes and anything that used gasoline continued throughout his life. He was the proud owner of several airplanes, as well as his beloved red 1952 MG TD, which he proudly drove around the Island and in several Fourth of July parades. He loved animals, and was always happy to help a wayward turtle, a stray dog or cat that needed a home, a trapped bird, or a skunk with a yogurt cup on its nose. Most of all, John loved his family, and the special times we had together.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughter, Kate Lolley; son-in-law, Brad Hawkins; and his granddaughter, Lilly Hawkins, all of Kingston Springs, Tenn.; and by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Peter Whitkop of Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in John’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V., online at hospiceofmv.org/donations, who lovingly took care of John in his final days, or to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.