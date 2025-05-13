Trustees takes Cape Poge residents to court over obstructive gate

The Trustees of Reservations are suing a group of Cape Poge property owners in order to eliminate a barrier to a conservation area that the nonprofit says was built by homeowners on the small island and is restricting their ability to monitor endangered wildlife.

The Trustees filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts Land Court on Tuesday requesting a gate it said was built by Chappy landowners to be removed or unlocked to allow them access to a trail called “Road to the Gut” at its Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge in Edgartown.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Trustees say the gate is preventing them from “performing critical work protecting and monitoring rare and endangered species” in the area.

The Trustees say the locked gate — a single chain with a padlock connected to two wooden posts —- was installed in March and is blocking what is often “the only reliable route” to properties they own west of the gate. The nonprofit’s officials say they turned to the courts after weeks of repeated requests to Cape Poge residents to take action.

Edward B. Self, Jr., Judith Self Murphy, Jay K. Osler III, Erin O. Michaud, and Mark S. Osler are listed as defendants.

“This unlawful situation obstructs Trustees staff from monitoring critically endangered wildlife and land we conserve for the public good on the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge,” Katie Theoharides, President and CEO of The Trustees, said in Tuesday’s release. “We take seriously our obligations under local, state, and federal law to manage these properties and protect and monitor the rare and endangered species that nest in the Refuge, and we will work to ensure that access to this critical habitat is restored.”

The defendants could not be immediately reached for comment.

There have long been disputes over land ownership and access between the Trustees and private property owners on Cape Poge, but the conservation organization says they have “freely used the trail for decades” and access to it was granted by an 1891 court-ordered partition, which they say was affirmed in Land Court in 2022.

“For 60 years, The Trustees has stewarded this special place to protect the critically endangered habitat and wildlife that thrive here and to welcome the public and help them experience this beautiful landscape,” Theoharides said in the release. “We will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure we can fulfill our mission to conserve and provide public access for everyone to these spectacularly wild and scenic beaches.”

Mary Dettloff, Trustees spokesperson, declined to comment beyond the press release “until the case is decided by the Massachusetts Land Court.”

Martha’s Vineyard Beachgoers Access Group, a local advocacy group, voiced their concern over the blocking of pathways to species like nesting piping plovers, an endangered species in the state, and is urging Vineyard regulatory bodies to support the Trustees.

“This is not just about beach access — it’s deliberate interference with federally protected wildlife management,” Peter Sliwkowski, president of MVBAG, said in a press release. “These actions threaten not only the legal rights of the Trustees, but the survival of one of the region’s most vulnerable shorebirds.”

The group also says the blocking of the path could “raise red flags” under the federal and state Endangered Species Acts.

“Cape [Poge] is one of the Island’s most sensitive ecological areas,” Chris Kennedy, former regional superintendent for the Trustees and a member of MVBAG, said in the release. “Undermining environmental protection to push a private agenda is not only irresponsible — it’s unlawful.”