Take a walk in Oak Bluffs with Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living to support dementia and caregiver services. Participants will meet at the Little Bridge along State Beach and walk to the “Jaws” Bridge and back. Register at interland3.donorperfect.net. There is a $30 suggested donation. Kids walk for free. It’s on Saturday, May 17, from 10 am to 12 pm. For questions, contact Katie Vieira: katiev@mvcnter4living.org, 508-939-9440.