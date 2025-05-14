Community education event on elder abuse prevention

Martha’s Vineyard Bank, in collaboration with the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office and community organizations, will host an educational program focused on elder abuse prevention and response. According to the National Council on Aging, approximately one in 10 Americans ages 60 and up have experienced some form of elder abuse, with some estimates suggesting that only one in 24 cases are reported to authorities. Abuse can include financial exploitation, which alone can cost older Americans an estimated $36.5 billion annually, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The program will include a presentation from Sterling Bishop, Dukes County Sheriff’s Office director of community outreach, and a presentation on elder fraud by FBI Special Agent Sarah De Lair and FBI Special Agent Brian Pereira. It’s on Monday, May 19, 9:30 to noon (doors open at 9 am), in the Baylies Room of the Old Whaling Church, 89 Main St., Edgartown. Please RSVP to Jennifer Ray at 508-627-4266, ext. 1105.