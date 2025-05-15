Grey Barn to hit ‘pause’ after summer

The owners behind a staple in the Chilmark farming community and producer of famous cheeses, the Grey Barn, have announced that they will be hitting pause after the summer season, stating that the current business “model is no longer viable.”

Molly and Eric Glasgow, proprietors of the Chilmark farm, said in a message to local newspapers and to the community that the increased costs and “changing market dynamics” since the pandemic have forced them to make the decision.

“It has always been important to us that we pay living wages and offer benefits to our employees. It has also been essential to us that we do the absolute best job that we can in caring for this land and our animals,” the statement reads. “The costs of farming and cheesemaking have risen dramatically over the past few years and raising prices again to our customers is simply untenable.”

The Glasgows, along with their farm staff, make their own organic cheeses, bottle their own certified organic raw milk, and have raised pigs and cows and chickens. They took over the farm in 2009 and revitalized what was a former working dairy until 1961, then a beef cattle operation.

Grey Barn’s cheeses are served in local restaurants and found at Whole Foods Markets and a number of other locations.

In their message, Molly Glasnow said that the two need time to “pause and reflect on what our future holds.”

“Sixteen years ago, we made the choice to relocate to Chilmark and to raise our family and business here, but a lot has changed and we need to pause to figure out what’s next for The Grey Barn and for our family,” the message states. “We have looked out our kitchen windows at the pasture every morning, deep green with summer grass or covered in a deep bed of snow, nothing but silence across the expanse. We love it here. It has been an unbelievable privilege that we are incredibly grateful for and we are so deeply appreciative of everyone who has supported us, especially all of the amazing employees we have had the opportunity to work side by side with over the years. Thank you.”