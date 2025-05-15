Steamship starting renewable-fuel pilot program

Top Steamship Authority officials are enthusiastically backing a plan to start using alternative fuels to operate their vessels, which would cut down on the ferry line’s carbon footprint.

During a joint meeting on Thursday morning, both the Steamship Board and Port Council voted unanimously to support the purchase of enough fuel called RD99 — a renewable biofuel — to operate the Steamship’s Island Home over the summer season.

“This is a real game changer for us,” said chief operating officer Mark Amundsen. Amundsen has worked with the Steamship’s fuel provider to nail down a more long-term contract to supply Steamship vessels with the renewable fuel. He said that the alternative could reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses the ferry line produces by 50 to 78 percent, if they transition the fleet over.

The decision comes as the Steamship has faced pressure from the public for not moving quickly enough to move toward electrifying its fleet and as the Island and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts works to be carbon neutral. While embracing the alternative fuel source, Amundsen said that the region does not currently have the infrastructure to support an electric fleet yet. The fuel is a good step forward in the meantime, he noted.

RD99, commonly used in California and the West Coast for public transportation, is also known as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). Amundsen said that the fuel is similar to canola, soybean and sorghum oils. It’s a hydrocarbon-like diesel fuel and is so similar to diesel that it can be used as a replacement.

Board and Port Council members were excited about the prospect. “This is definitely the way forward,” said Eric Dawicki, Port Council member from Fairhaven. “This stuff works.”

Vineyard board representative Jim Malkin endorsed the proposal and urged management to be proactive in moving forward.

The cost of the biofuel would be slightly higher than standard diesel. The board, on Thursday, approved a cost of $62,400 for enough fuel for a trial period with the Island Home from June 1 to Sept 1. In his recommendation memo written to the board, Amundsen said that the approximate cost of the diesel used currently is $2.40 per gallon versus $2.99 per gallon for the alternative, inclusive of delivery charges. If the trial run works successfully, the board could move to use the fuel for the whole fleet.

Amundsen said that they have vetted RD99 with the Steamship’s engine manufacturers in the fleet including EMD, Caterpillar and John Deere, all that have endorsed it. The COO said that the Steamship Authority has also contacted another major U.S. ferry operator that has completed their own trial period. Following a successful trial, the operator is converting all ten of its ferries to RD99, he noted.

Amundsen said that the fuel, while wildly used on the West Coast, has not yet been available on the East Coast. Worried about supply shortages with its rising popularity, Port Council and board members urged Amudsen to work with the Steamship’s contractors to sign a long-term contract in case prices rise.