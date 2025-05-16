Information about the Islanders Write Pitch Panel

This is an opportunity for five writers to pitch their book project and get feedback from four publishing professionals — a publisher/editor, a literary agent, an author, and a publishing executive. It is also a terrific opportunity for audience members to listen to the live pitches and the critiques, and gather information which is often universally applicable.

Each writer chosen to pitch will have three minutes to present their pitch, then they will receive feedback and have an opportunity to ask questions about both their pitch and their book project. Islanders Write is delighted to welcome back publishing industry professionals publisher and editor Gretchen Young (Regalo Press), literary agent Rosemary Stimola (Stimola Literary Studio), best-selling author Nancy Star, Jr. (”Rules For Moving”), and publishing industry executive Torrey Oberfest (Bloomvale).

We accept pitches in all genres.The deadline for pitch submissions is Friday, August 9. Writers will be informed if their pitch was selected on Sunday, August 11. If you are selected, you will receive more guidance about shaping your pitch for the event. Please do not submit a pitch if you cannot be at the event that day. Please do not submit if you’re not going to be able to attend the Islanders Write on Monday, August 18.

Please note: This is an informational event and the publishing industry professionals are not at Islanders Write seeking submissions. They are joining us to offer their feedback and experience as seasoned publishing professionals and we are excited and grateful that they are joining us again this year.

If you are interested in pitching your book to the pitch panel, please send a brief synopsis about your book project and a short bio email it to kate@mvtimes.com.