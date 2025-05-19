Jim Stevens

James Gay Argyll Stevens, devoted husband of pianist Delores Stevens, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on April 30, 2025. He was born on July 4, 1927.

For many decades, Jim and Dee were cherished members of the Martha’s Vineyard summer community, where they became deeply entwined in the Island’s classical music culture. In 1979, Dee and cellist Caroline Worthington co-founded what would become the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, launching a tradition of summer music festivals that spanned 50 years under Dee’s leadership. As the society’s principal pianist, Dee graced the stage each season — and Jim was never far behind.

Jim was the society’s indispensable “support artist,” ever-present behind the scenes managing chairs, music stands, and the many details that make live performance seamless. His contributions, however, extended far beyond the stage. He served on the board, spearheaded fundraising efforts, and wrote famous press releases and promotional materials. He coordinated artist transportation and housing with care and generosity, ensuring every performer felt welcome, and had a great time during their visit to our Island paradise.

Perhaps most meaningfully, Jim was a constant source of strength and encouragement to Dee throughout her vibrant concert career — her rock amid the spotlight. His wit, humor, and devotion to the Vineyard community will be profoundly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; and is survived by his daughter, Victoria of Santa Monica; son Paul and daughter-in-law Annie of Lawrence, Kan.; granddaughter, Hannah of Montréal, Canada; grandson Mark of Elkhart, Ind., niece, Carrie Pitt; and grandniece Kyra of Laguna Beach and grandnephew Ryan of Ferndale, Calif.

The full obituary is available at tinyurl.com/JimStevensObit.