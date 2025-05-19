Louise C. Yapp of Vineyard Haven passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones on May 18, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Yapp, and is survived by her son, Robert W. Yapp and his wife, Debra, of West Tisbury, and son Mark G. Yapp of Acushnet; grandson, Scott R. Yapp and his wife, Melisa, and twin great-grandchildren, Dashel and Jade Yapp, all of Billerica.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 24, from 9:30 until 11 am at Chapman Funerals on Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will follow at 11 am. Louise will be laid to rest directly following the funeral service in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.