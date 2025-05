1 of 6

From Rosewater to the Eisenhauer Gallery, porches were covered on Saturday with live and local bands. Willy Mason, Darby and Sam, and the Dock Street Fight Club were just a few of the bands playing.

Porchfest in Edgartown was inspired by a similar event that started two decades ago in Ithaca, N.Y., but has popped up in cities and towns across the country in the years since. This was the second Porchfest locally, with the inaugural event last year.

Photos by Lisa Vanderhoop.