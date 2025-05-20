Originally suspended by executive branch, Empire Wind construction resumes

Over a month after the Trump administration ordered a fully-permitted offshore wind project to halt construction, the order has been lifted.

Equinor announced on Monday evening that construction for its Empire Wind project, expected to provide renewable energy for 500,000 homes in New York, could resume construction after the stop work order issued last month had been lifted by the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM).

The company stated that the work order was lifted “following dialogue with regulators and federal, state, and city officials.” Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA, also said in a release that they received “support at a critical time” from top Norwegian officials, prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre and finance minister Jens Stoltenberg. Norway owns a 67 percent stake in Equinor.

The flurry of activity comes with the Trump administration’s recent hostility toward the offshore wind industry. Last month, BOEM issued the Empire Wind project to halt all construction activities until further review was conducted. Prior to the order being issued, U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum suggested on a X post that the Biden administration rushed through its approval of the project without sufficient analysis. While opponents of offshore wind celebrated the decision, proponents of the industry sounded alarms that other fully-permitted projects could also be targeted, like Vineyard Wind. Other projects off the Vineyard’s coast are questionable to continue, including SouthCoast Wind, which hit a four-year pause following Trump’s election.

Offshore wind advocates are celebrating the most recent decision reversal.

“As we face the urgent need for clean, affordable energy, continuing offshore wind projects like Empire Wind is essential,” Kate Sinding, Conservation Law Foundation senior vice president for law and policy, said in a statement. “This project supports thousands of American jobs and will power 500,000 New York homes, proving that offshore wind can replace polluting fossil fuels, provide stable energy prices, and produce the clean power we need right here at home. With vast wind energy potential off the coast of New England, we can’t afford to lock ourselves into more fossil fuel dependence if we want to build a more resilient energy future.”

Exactly why the order was lifted remains vague. Representatives of the Department of the Interior and BOEM were not immediately available for comment.

Equinor stated in the release that it will be permorning an “updated assessment of the project economics in the second quarter” and advance plans to reach its “commercial operation date in 2027.” According to the company, the project is over 30 percent complete.