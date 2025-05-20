Potter pushes back on ‘discriminatory’ performance evaluation

Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter pushed back on a recent performance evaluation that called her difficult to approach, even asserting that some of the points highlighted by town officials were sexist.

The Oak Bluffs select board presented its annual performance assessment of the town administrator last week, which had been compiled by the town’s human resources department. Town boards and committees could also submit reviews.

Potter was deemed to be a devoted leader of the town who brings strong financial and negotiating acumen. But, the board felt she could delegate tasks better to enhance transparency and improve her communication to respect differing view points, particularly in challenging and high-pressure situations, including making responses that were more considerate and not sound dismissive.

They also asked Potter to improve relationship building “both inside and outside the town.” The board also asked Potter to do better in coordinating work with them for town tasks.

“Overall, the town administrator demonstrates strong leadership and financial management skills,” said board member Dion Alley, who read from an executive summary of the assessment. “The board believes focusing on these areas for improvement will help the effectiveness and overall functioning of the town.”

But during a tense select board meeting on Tuesday last week, Potter contested the assessment, saying portions of it seem “factually inaccurate.” Potter particularly pushed back on the notion that she wasn’t being respectful or approachable.

“A lot of these things imply and diminish my reputation, my character, my professionalism,” she said. “That’s not fair when it’s just one snippet out of a year and a half of work.”

Potter underscored that respect was a “two-way street” and she won’t tolerate disrespect. Additionally, she said not all town department heads had difficulties coming to her with their concerns.

“I can’t hold every one of their hands,” she said.

Potter also said some of the assessment comments felt “discriminatory and subjective” and wouldn’t have arisen if the town administrator was a man. She highlighted that some of her predecessors had “far worse interactions with some people” than she did and didn’t receive the same treatment.

“You would be saying ‘wow, you’re very assertive. Wow, you stood your ground,’” she said. “I mean, what other implicit biases are in here because I’m female?”

Still, Potter admitted that she can at times be “short and direct” because she is trying to “get the job done,” which she said some people seemed to mistake for being frustrated.

“That’s the air traffic controller and the marine coming out. Not proud,” Potter said.

Potter said she would write a document to accompany the assessment, underscoring that signing it doesn’t necessarily mean she agrees with the content.

Alley said the executive summary did not take into account the department heads’ comments.

“Everything in here came from the consolidated select board,” Alley said.