Don’t miss the Vineyard Artisans Festivals, a summer tradition and the only weekly juried art show where the public can meet Island artisans and buy directly from them. The festival includes demonstrations, weaving, fine furniture, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings, pastels, mixed-media, sculpture, wampum jewelry, quilts, clothing, sea glass windows, handmade books, and much more. Free parking, free admission, great food, and a playground for kids. Learn more at vineyardartisans.com. Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, from 10 am to 4 pm. Starting June 15, every Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Starting July 3, every Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm. Grange Hall, 1067 State Road, West Tisbury.