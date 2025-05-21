The summer of ‘Jaws’ tchotchkes

1 of 40

Martha’s Vineyard is buzzing with anticipation of celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” on the Island where the blockbuster was filmed.

A whole range of events is planned, including interviews with cast members and local extras, documentaries, and plenty of “Jaws” art installations — including a replica of the Orca.

But what about that swag? Where can you get yourself a tchotchke to remember the 50th? Turns out, everywhere.

Several Island stores are stocking up on all manner of “Jaws”- and shark-related items, from oversized plushies to Bruce-themed piñatas.

Photographer Dena Porter captured the shopping frenzy.