Wire-fraud scam hits Tisbury town hall

The Town of Tisbury was hit with a wire fraud scam this month, ultimately losing taxpayers a small sum of money.

Just over $16,000, originally intended to pay for a dredge survey completed by CR Environmental, was wired to a fraudulent account on May 5 by town employees after a hacker compromised the email of a former harbormaster, according to town officials.

It is the second time over the last year that a town on the Island was hit by a cyber scam. Oak Bluffs in August was scammed out of $332,000, also in a wide-fraud scheme.

In Tisbury following the incident, town officials are creating a new policy they believe will help prevent further cyber fishing attempts in the future.

As to the details of the scam, Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder explained to the town’s select board on Tuesday that through harbormaster Gary Kovack’s account, the imposter intercepted an email containing two invoices from CR Environmental and altered the invoices to include instructions for payment via an electronic bank-to-bank payment. The scammers cited the bill’s overdue status. Snyder said that because the email came from the harbormaster, they were not suspicious.

Days later, CR Environmental contacted the town seeking payment, revealing that no money was sent to them.

“This is not the fault of the previous harbormaster. He had no reason to suspect that his email had been compromised,” said Snyder in a letter to the Select Board. “As the person who sent the funds, I am responsible, and I regret that I was not more suspicious.”

On Tuesday, the select board unanimously approved the replenishment of $16,860 lost in the scam.

Snyder is also implementing a new policy that requires verification over the phone to a department head whenever dealing with similar payments.

“The new policy should prevent future fraudulent wires,” Snyder said.