Nominations live for Creative Living Award

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2025 Creative Living Award.

This award was established in 1983 to recognize outstanding members of the Vineyard community who embody Ruth Bogan’s spirit of courage and intelligence, a love for the Island, and who have contributed significantly to the quality of life on the Vineyard.

Bogan first saw Martha’s Vineyard in 1947 and was delighted by its natural landscape. Although a nurse by training, she taught herself painting, photography, sculpture and three languages. Bogan was known to be an ingenious cook, an avid gardener and someone who could fix anything. She retired to the Vineyard in 1968. Upon her death, the Ruth J. Bogan Fund was established to support organizations that were meaningful to her and to recognize members of the community sharing her “creativity and ingenuity” in many fields.

To nominate an organization or individual for the 2025 Creative Living Award, go to marthasvineyardcf.org/creative-living-award or send a letter or email describing their contributions to Island life, and explain how they personify the qualities of Ruth Bogan. Nominations need to be received by Monday, June 9.

The award will be presented at an event hosted by the Community Foundation at a date to be determined. The mailing address for nominations is P.O. Box 243, West Tisbury, Massachusetts 02575 or they can be emailed to info@marthasvineyardcf.org.