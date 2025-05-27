ICE agents make arrests on Vineyard

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — along with assistance from other federal agencies — made multiple arrests on the Island Tuesday morning, though the details of why and who was arrested has not been made public.

Officers wearing masks and vests that read “FBI,” “DEA” and “Police” were seen by MV Times reporters as making arrests in Oak Bluffs and in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday morning. Agents did not respond to questions asked by reporters.

A spokesperson from the Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed that ICE officers were on the Island on Tuesday and, though they did not offer details, were leading investigations that led to arrests. Officials with ICE have declined to provide information as of Tuesday morning.

Local and regional law enforcement have said that they were not informed of pending arrests, though noted that ICE agents are not required to inform local police of their presence.

At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, near the roundabout at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, agents wearing F.B.I. vests were seen pulling two workers out of an M.V. Mini Splits white work van. Left on the side of the road following the arrests was a single worker and a group of concerned Islanders trying to figure out what just happened.

The single worker, through a translator, declined to respond to a reporter’s questions but noted that he had been working with the two individuals.

A Tisbury police officer arrived on scene and said he was not informed of the arrests before they were made.

Soon after at about 9 am, across from Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven, three men also in padded, green vests with different federal police agencies — FBI, DEA, and just “police” — also wearing masks covering their faces, walked around a separate grey van that had been pulled over. An unmarked black car was parked behind the van. The officers took one man, who was wearing a landscaping sweatshirt, out of the van. He was handcuffed and was not resisting arrest; he was eventually placed in the unmarked car that was flashing red and blue police lights and taken from the scene.

Uncertainty about the situation swirled around local officials as well. Vineyard police chiefs reached by the Times said they were unaware of the activities being conducted by federal law enforcement on the Island, as did Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden who said, “We were not informed they would be here.” Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman said “there is no [federal] activity at this airport” and Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said he had no information, “but if I did I couldn’t comment.”

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard superintendent Richie Smith said the Island’s schools weren’t locked down, but ongoing security measures are in place to keep students safe. Smith said these included checking identification of unfamiliar adults and only allowing officers into the schools who have judicial warrants, but not “immigration warrants,” also called administrative warrants.

“We’re extra vigilant,” Smith said. “We know there’s high anxiety among our Island families.”

This is not the first time that ICE has been on the Vineyard. Last year, ICE confirmed they arrested at least five individuals on the Island.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the Island, immigration advocates have been warning people coming onto the Island that federal ICE agents could be present.

Protestors standing outside of the Steamship Authority in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday morning held up a sign that said “ICE is on the Island” in an attempt to alert visitors of the threat of federal arrests. The woman holding the sign, Chilmark resident Jane Katch, said she understood the risk of standing up to federal operations, but felt it was important to bring awareness to the immigrants in the Island community who are more vulnerable to potential raids.

“If I saw something, I definitely feel like I could step in and say ‘Where is your warrant?’” Katch said. She and the other two women standing out — Roberta Kirn and Batya Diamond — all echoed the same sentiment: Their priority is to protect the people in the local community who are most at risk.

“There were people that came and thanked us,” Kirn said, referring to their sign and the awareness they were spreading.

Vineyard immigration activists are urging people to report what they see — including photos and videos — to the LUCE Immigration Justice Network of Massachusetts’ hotline at 617-370-5023. Also, Island immigration activists say family members of those who were arrested can reach out to Lawyers for Civil Rights’ immigrant defense hotline at 617-988-0606.

Eunki Seonwoo, Nicholas Vukota and Sarah Shaw Dawson contributed to this report.