Celebrating MVRHS Grads: Dulcie Rutherford

As a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School student, Dulcie Rutherford particularly liked the arts, and focused on design. After graduation in 1988, she attended UMass Amherst, and earned a degree in apparel marketing.

With her college degree and retail experience from Vineyard summer jobs, Rutherford secured work at Ann Taylor in Connecticut. She credits the Vineyard and one particular storeowner, who provided her opportunities to learn and grow in merchandising, with securing her that Ann Taylor position. She transferred to San Francisco — a hot place to be in fashion — and eventually moved to an office position at CP Shades, a clothing manufacturer in Sausalito. After three or four years, she moved to GAP headquarters, in San Francisco.

However, Rutherford knew corporate life was ultimately not for her. She got a call from a former boss and friend on the Vineyard who asked if she wanted to take over a lease of hers. Rutherford moved back to the Vineyard and opened b*tru clothing store, where she had a successful 14-year run.

Rutherford currently works in administrative support at the Tisbury School, where she enjoys being around kids and being a part of the Island’s educational community. She also works at Morrice Florist, managing events. She still loves fashion and design, so let’s see what the next chapter may be. Anything is possible for Dulcie Rutherford, who credits her friends and colleagues from across the Island, as well as her son, for taking such good care of her by encouraging her dreams and possibilities. Best to you, Dulcie — keep acting on that restless, creative spirit; it has done you well.

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. She lives in Oak Bluffs. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net.