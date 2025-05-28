Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: June 2025

Lost in the digital world? We’ll be your guide!

Remember when “cookies” were just for eating, and “the cloud” was something you watched drift across the sky? If you’ve been feeling like technology is moving faster than your ability to keep up, you’re not alone! Our 2021 survey of older adults on Martha’s Vineyard revealed what many of us already suspected: Technology can be both a blessing and a bewildering curse.

At Healthy Aging M.V., we’re on a mission to close the digital divide. Since 2021, we’ve been helping Island older adults navigate the sometimes choppy waters of modern technology. Our IT specialists don’t speak in puzzling acronyms or tech jargon that requires a dictionary to decode. Instead, they provide clear, patient guidance for all your digital dilemmas.

Whether your smartphone is acting not-so-smart, your tablet has a mind of its own, or your laptop seems to be harboring secrets it won’t share with you, our team is ready to help. We’ve seen it all, from mysterious disappearing emails to printers with apparent vendettas against their owners.

Our weekly tech support sessions are available at Tisbury Senior Center on Tuesdays, Up-Island Council on Aging on Thursdays, and Oak Bluffs Council on Aging on Fridays, all at 11 am. Just bring your troublesome technology and questions.

So if you’re tired of asking your grandchildren for help (only to have them fix everything with a few taps while explaining nothing), come see us! Digital inclusion isn’t just a fancy phrase, it’s about ensuring everyone can participate in our increasingly connected world. And we’re here to make sure you don’t get left behind.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org, and sign up for our newsletter while you’re there!