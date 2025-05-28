Islanders push back on ICE detentions

1 of 2

Islanders, for months, have protested the Trump administration’s immigration policies and its aggressive tactics in deporting undocumented immigrants.

But Tuesday, Island residents pushed back in new ways against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who descended upon the Cape and Islands with their faces concealed by masks, and refused to answer basic questions.

One West Tisbury resident personally confronted federal agents in the field, demanding answers while recording a video that has gone viral.

Charlie Giordano, 58, used his phone to document the presence of the federal agents arresting people — some of whom live and work among us — to stand up for what Giordano believes is right at a time when legitimate fear can paralyze some from speaking out.

“I don’t care for injustice. I don’t care for bullies. I think words are who you want to be, and actions are who you are,” Giordano said in an interview with The MV Times. “Everyone says they would’ve stood up to the Nazis back in the day. This is your chance. We have to safeguard democracy and prevent tyranny.”

Giordano, who sells motorcycle parts for a living, was just one resident on the Island who protested ICE activity. Others stood outside Steamship terminals warning residents of the federal agency’s presence, or recorded ICE arrests happening across the Island.

But Giordano’s response is likely the most extreme. In the video, he filmed interactions he had with federal agents after he followed them to various locations, including all the way to Menemsha, where detainees were transported off-Island. The video has more than 600 likes on his Instagram page, and thousands more on a different account, called “What’s the Word? Massachusetts,” that reposted his video.

Intervening in a federal investigation is a crime, and Giordano — with his phone recording video feet from local and immigration officers — pushed those boundaries in an act that is not recommended by local enforcement, but showed what some are willing to do to stand up for due process.

“Their objective is to instill fear in our community,” Giordano said about what he believes are the agents’ intentions in a follow-up interview with The Times. In the video he posted, Giordano can be seen calling out the officers for their actions, and standing up for his right to film them on public property.

Giordano was following their car on Tuesday when he was pulled over by a local officer, Noah Stobie of the West Tisbury Police Department. In the video, Stobie agreed with Giordano that he exercised his constitutional rights, and warned him not to go over the line and impede the investigation the federal agents were conducting.

A presumed ICE agent in the video threatened Giordano with arrest, issued him an “official warning,” and said he’d get the FBI involved and take him into custody if he disrupted them further. But Giordano didn’t back down.

“This is your official warning,” Giordano responded in the recording. “I know what my rights are, and if you break them, be forewarned that I will do what I need to do to protect myself.”

He then asked the officers to identify themselves, and asked why they were wearing masks as they walked away and refused to respond. Giordano later told the Times it’s the anonymity of these agents that puts him on edge. Usually, he said, agents are required to identify themselves when asked — a practice that protects citizens if something happens, and they need to identify an officer of the law who was present. But ICE agents are known for covering their faces and hiding their identities.

“There seems to be a total disregard for the rule of law,” Giordano said. “And once we don’t have that, the country — the democracy, the republic — slides into oblivion. I’ll be damned if I’m gonna sit idly by and watch America fall into facism.”

After Giordano posted the video on social media, he received a lot of support from residents. He said he especially heard from the Brazilian community on-Island, who offered him an outpouring of gratitude.

“The reaction from the Brazilian community toward me has been overwhelmingly heartwarming and really beautiful,” he said. He cited a voice message he received from one person of Brazilian heritage who expressed his thanks for Giordano’s courage.

“In the name of the Brazilian community, I just want to say — I love you, my family loves you, we all love you,” the person in the voice message said. “We are so proud of what you did today, you have no idea. God bless you for not putting up with this … for stepping up.”

For some locals, the fight for immigrant rights is geared toward awareness and advocacy. Roberta Kirn, Jane Katch, and Batya Diamond stood under a beaming sun at the Steamship Authority in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday to alert commuters to ICE’s presence on the Island with a homemade sign that read “ICE is on the Island.”

Chilmark resident Katch held the sign, and said she understood the risk of standing up to federal operations, but felt it was important to bring awareness to the immigrants in the Island community.

“I feel like as an older, white-haired woman on the Island, I can do what I want,” Katch said. “If I saw something, I definitely feel like I could step up and say, ‘Where is your warrant?’”

She, Kirn, and Diamond all echoed the same sentiment: Their priority is to protect the people in the local community who are most at risk.

“There were people who came and thanked us,” Kirn said, referring to their sign and the awareness they were spreading.

“It just seems like there’s no rule of law, really, and that’s shocking,” Kirn told The Times in a follow-up interview. “People who are privileged and who aren’t at risk in certain ways need to do our part.”

According to Kirn, it was notable to see how many people weren’t out and about on Tuesday. The number of locals who stayed home, likely due to fear of ICE raids and persecution, was alarming to her.

“It was clear that it wasn’t busy in town — there weren’t people at the Post Office, there weren’t people at Stop & Shop — people were hiding,” she said. “What can we do? What we can do is not be silent. We can speak up. And especially people who are privileged. If I were any color besides white, I would be worried.”

Charlie Giordano, the West Tisbury resident with the viral video, echoed similar sentiments, and said it was precisely because of his privilege and history as a boxer that he felt comfortable confronting the agents, albeit still fearful of possible repercussions.

“You cannot have courage without fear,” he said. “If you don’t have fear, what are you being courageous about, what are you overcoming?”

He said he hopes the video he posted inspires more people who are able to get out and stand up for what’s right, whether through advocacy or protection of marginalized groups.

“In the end, the best I can hope for is to try to inspire like-minded people to get up and actually do something.”