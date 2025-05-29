Brazil Fest postponed by ICE fears

Citing an atmosphere of fear after masked federal officials arrested Island immigrants, organizers have postponed a celebration of Brazilian culture and heritage.

The M.V. Mediation Center announced in a press release that the second Brazil Fest, also called Festo do Brazil in Portuguese, will be indefinitely postponed. It was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 1, at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury.

Building Bridges Coalition, which was initiated by the center. While coalition members were “angry, disappointed[,] and shocked,” most of the polled members agreed postponement was the best course of action.

“We are so disappointed that due to the present climate of fear and intimidation against the immigrant and Brazilian community we will have to postpone the second annual Brazil Fest,” Sara Barnes, Executive Director of MV Mediation, said in the release.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided the region on Tuesday where 40 individuals were arrested on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, 20 of whom were taken from the Vineyard.

“As the coordinator of the Brazil fest and as a Brazilian I am appalled by the atrocious events taking place on MV,” said Paula Reidbord, one of the event organizers. “We want to celebrate and honor our Brazilian and immigrant communities, who are an integral part of this island and deserve equal respect. Our goal for the Brazil fest is to bring us closer together.”

The festival was planned to showcase artwork of students and young people, traditional Brazilian quadrilha dancing, and a firepit — something that students requested to replicate the bonfires at Brazilian festivals held in June, which is winter for the country.

“Based on the trauma and uncertainty my students are suffering through, I believe what the government is doing constitutes psychological torture,” said Jonah Kaplan-Woolner, who teaches immigrant students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. “My students have missed significant chunks of school — during finals week — due to fear of their parents or themselves being plucked off the streets. Is that the goal? To intimidate, bully and traumatize teenagers whose only crime was being born in another country, or having parents who were? To deny them their constitutional right to a free quality education?”

A tentative new date is on Oct. 12, which is Children’s Day in Brazil.

There’s been widespread criticism of ICE operations on the Vineyard, and State Rep. Thomas Moakley expressed disappointment that immigrants’ fears of arrest led to suspension of the festivities.

“Our neighbors here are demanding that the due process guaranteed by the Constitution is upheld in every detainer case and that our elected officials in DC put an end to tactics that prioritize fear over public safety,” Moakley is quoted in the release.