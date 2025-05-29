Brazil Fest postponed by ICE fears

Citing an atmosphere of fear after masked federal officials arrested Island immigrants, organizers have postponed a celebration of Brazilian culture and heritage.
The M.V. Mediation Center announced in a press release that the second Brazil Fest, also called Festo do Brazil in Portuguese, will be indefinitely postponed. It was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 1, at the Ag Hall in West Tisbury.
Building Bridges Coalition, which was initiated by the center. While coalition members were “angry, disappointed[,] and shocked,” most of the polled members agreed postponement was the best course of action.
“We are so disappointed that due to the present climate of fear and intimidation against the immigrant and Brazilian community we will have to postpone the second annual Brazil Fest,” Sara Barnes, Executive Director of MV Mediation, said in the release.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raided the region on Tuesday where 40 individuals were arrested on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, 20 of whom were taken from the Vineyard.
“As the coordinator of the Brazil fest and as a Brazilian I am appalled by the atrocious events taking place on MV,” said Paula Reidbord, one of the event organizers. “We want to celebrate and honor our Brazilian and immigrant communities, who are an integral part of this island and deserve equal respect. Our goal for the Brazil fest is to bring us closer together.”
The festival was planned to showcase artwork of students and young people, traditional Brazilian quadrilha dancing, and a firepit — something that students requested to replicate the bonfires at Brazilian festivals held in June, which is winter for the country.
“Based on the trauma and uncertainty my students are suffering through, I believe what the government is doing constitutes psychological torture,” said Jonah Kaplan-Woolner, who teaches immigrant students at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. “My students have missed significant chunks of school — during finals week — due to fear of their parents or themselves being plucked off the streets. Is that the goal? To intimidate, bully and traumatize teenagers whose only crime was being born in another country, or having parents who were? To deny them their constitutional right to a free quality education?”
A tentative new date is on Oct. 12, which is Children’s Day in Brazil.
There’s been widespread criticism of ICE operations on the Vineyard, and State Rep. Thomas Moakley expressed disappointment that immigrants’ fears of arrest led to suspension of the festivities.
“Our neighbors here are demanding that the due process guaranteed by the Constitution is upheld in every detainer case and that our elected officials in DC put an end to tactics that prioritize fear over public safety,” Moakley is quoted in the release.
Brazilian school children should learn that many of their parents came to the Vineyard illegally and abandoned Brazil for a life in a foreign country.
Nearly all the Brazilians have come to the Vineyard to benefit economically and to save money and eventually return to Brazil to buy homes and property. It’s not a bad gig, however entering the U.S. without work visas and working is against the law and law breakers must be held accountable eventually.
We would not be America if it wasn’t for the rule of law and 20,000 plus Brazilians living on Martha’s Vineyard are not above it . Maybe it’s time for half the Brazilian population to return to Brazil as a sign of cooperation with U.S law and customs ? That would be a good start to healing the Island from the Brazilian tsunami of immigrants over the last 30 years .
In a truly free society community events are not postponed out of fear of masked and armed government agents (some with white supremacist tattoos) raiding the event. To those who will say “as long as you are here legally, you have nothing to worry about”, I will reframe those sentiments. “As long as you are not so desperate to escape poverty you are willing to leave your family, pay a smuggler tens of thousands of dollars who will kill you if you don’t pay and travel thousands of miles to find work you have nothing to worry about.”
In a truly free society attendees at a festival are law abiding citizens.
NOBODY is above the law…or ALL are above the law….
choose a side…..