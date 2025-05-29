Photos, video from ICE raid By The Martha's Vineyard Times - May 29, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint 1 of 9 9:00 a.m.,, Islanders swarmed a parked work van by the roundabout in Oak Bluffs after two workers were taken by federal agents. —Nicholas Vukota 9:30 a.m., One of Tuesday's arrests. —Nicholas Vukota 9:30 a.m., One of Tuesday's arrests. —Nicholas Vukota 9:30 a.m., One of Tuesday's arrests. —Nicholas Vukota 10:36 a.m., Jane Katch holds up a sign that reads “ICE is on the Island” to any visitors coming off of the boat, or residents walking on, at the Steamship Authority in Vineyard Haven. —Sarah Shaw Dawson 2:47 p.m., An unnamed law enforcement officer on-Island Tuesday, confronted by Vineyarder Charlie Giordano. Frame from video. —From Charlie Giordano (@chezmoto) 2:53 p.m., Individuals arrested by federal law enforcement being boarded onto a U.S. Coast Guard boat on Tuesday. 3:47 p.m., ICE leaving station Menemsha on a coast guard boat. —Nicholas Vukota 3:47 p.m., ICE leaving station Menemsha on a coast guard boat. —Nicholas Vukota
I read the polarized comments about the ICE raids and frown. We are homeowners and seasonal residents, but we live in the Netherlands. I’ve learned not to judge complex American politics too quickly from my Dutch perspective.
What amazes me, though, is the U.S.’s fraught relationship with immigrants. They are needed to keep the economy going, they pay taxes, and the immigrants I know on the island all work very hard. I don’t know whether they are legal or not, but they’ve been there during all 15 years we’ve been coming to the island.
In the Netherlands, it is illegal to employ undocumented immigrants, and the fines are severe. Labor shortages are partly addressed by legal workers from Eastern European countries. Still, wages are higher than in the U.S., which forces businesses to automate their processes as much as possible and to outsource some production to countries with lower wages.
The U.S. should consider a system with temporary work permits, perhaps followed by permanent residency after years of hard work and good behavior. The current situation feels lawless and continues to fuel your polarized politics.