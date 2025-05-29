Vineyard faith leaders decry Island detentions

To the Editor:
We, leaders in the Martha’s Vineyard faith community, are deeply disturbed by the actions taken Tuesday by masked representatives of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and by other Federal agencies on the Vineyard. We view their tactic of pulling work vans over and detaining individuals as shameful and as a fishing expedition without probable cause or due process. We view those pulled aside and detained as human beings in the image of God, worthy of respect and with the same basic rights as citizens have under the law. As the book of Leviticus says, “the strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself” (Lev. 19:34). Yesterday’s actions by ICE were without honor, instilling fear in our community rather than enhancing our safety and security. Such sweeps diminish our humanity and diminish the safety and security of our community. We call upon ICE’s Acting Director Todd Lyons and ICE’s Acting Director of Enforcement Kenneth Gelano to end their practice of stop and grab and to direct their agents and representatives to act in such a way as to bring honor to their agency.
The Reverend Cathlin Baker
The Reverend David Berube
The Reverend Woody Bowman
Rabbi Caryn Broitman, Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center
The Reverend Jill De La Hunt
The Right Reverend Ian T. Douglas
The Reverend Sharon Eckhardt
The Reverend Armen Hanjian
The Reverend Vicky Hanjian
The Reverend Stephen Harding, Rector, Grace Episcopal Church
The Reverend Cynthia Hubbard
Rev. Joanne Hus, Pastor, United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard
Bruce and Sarah Nevin, MV Friends Meeting (Quakers)
Rabbi Lori Shaller
The Reverend Janet Stoddard
The Reverend Dr. Storm K. Swain
The Reverend William Turpie
Susan Waldrop, Interfaith Minister at Large
Rabbi Brian Walt
The Reverend Mark Winters, Pastor, Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard
Perhaps the ministers could work to change the law rather than speak harshly of those who are charged with enforcing it. Though it’s unlikely that immigration law will change because it is fully constitutional and supported by vast majorities.