Vineyard faith leaders decry Island detentions

To the Editor:

We, leaders in the Martha’s Vineyard faith community, are deeply disturbed by the actions taken Tuesday by masked representatives of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and by other Federal agencies on the Vineyard. We view their tactic of pulling work vans over and detaining individuals as shameful and as a fishing expedition without probable cause or due process. We view those pulled aside and detained as human beings in the image of God, worthy of respect and with the same basic rights as citizens have under the law. As the book of Leviticus says, “the strangers who reside with you shall be to you as your citizens; you shall love each one as yourself” (Lev. 19:34). Yesterday’s actions by ICE were without honor, instilling fear in our community rather than enhancing our safety and security. Such sweeps diminish our humanity and diminish the safety and security of our community. We call upon ICE’s Acting Director Todd Lyons and ICE’s Acting Director of Enforcement Kenneth Gelano to end their practice of stop and grab and to direct their agents and representatives to act in such a way as to bring honor to their agency.



The Reverend Cathlin Baker

The Reverend David Berube

The Reverend Woody Bowman

Rabbi Caryn Broitman, Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

The Reverend Jill De La Hunt

The Right Reverend Ian T. Douglas

The Reverend Sharon Eckhardt

The Reverend Armen Hanjian

The Reverend Vicky Hanjian

The Reverend Stephen Harding, Rector, Grace Episcopal Church

The Reverend Cynthia Hubbard

Rev. Joanne Hus, Pastor, United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard

Bruce and Sarah Nevin, MV Friends Meeting (Quakers)

Rabbi Lori Shaller

The Reverend Janet Stoddard

The Reverend Dr. Storm K. Swain

The Reverend William Turpie

Susan Waldrop, Interfaith Minister at Large

Rabbi Brian Walt

The Reverend Mark Winters, Pastor, Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard