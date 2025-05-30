Covering their faces and no arrest warrants

The first time we saw it, for many of us the images were startling: the videotaped arrest in Somerville of Tufts graduate student Rümeysa Öztürk last March outside her home. Wearing black clothes and black masks, immigration agents whisked her away in a waiting black vehicle and eventually to a Louisiana deportation center. The Trump administration revoked her visa apparently because of a student newspaper op-ed piece that she co-wrote some two years ago espousing Palestinian rights.

The Trump administration claimed she was a threat to American national security and posed a flight risk. On May 10, after six weeks in the Louisiana lockup, Öztürk was released and returned to Massachusetts. Her possible future deportation remains a distinct possibility.

But why the masks? First, according to the national security analysts at Lawfare, federal law enforcement officers are not obliged to identify themselves and their donning of masks was until recently a very unusual if rare phenomenon. Second, CNN reports that federal law enforcement officers only wore them when performing undercover work: “Historically in the US, agents have almost always gone without face coverings when arresting some of the country’s most dangerous criminals — such as John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family, or the cartel boss El Chapo.”

But social media has changed all that. Today, federal officials are afraid. If identified, they fear that their names and addresses will appear on social media. They and their families may then face threats to their lives and property. So, they cover themselves up with their masks, dark glasses, and baseball caps, hoodies, or watch caps.

Massachusetts law is clear: local police officers must carry identification cards that they are required to show “upon lawful request for purposes of identification.” There is a distinction between Massachusetts State Police and local police. State troopers will exhibit their identification papers if “the Colonel of the Department of State Police elects to have the State Police participate in the identification card program.”

In fact, most police officers wear name badges on their uniforms identifying their last names and rank. But those immigration, FBI, and Homeland Security agents who were on the Island picking up some 20 people on May 27 willy-nilly wore either all black or, alternatively, camouflage outfits as if they were going to war in Ukraine.

More important is whether these agents have any regard or even care about something called the Fourth Amendment, which reads, “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

In plain language, the provision means at least three things. First, law enforcement officers must have an arrest warrant if they are going to “seize” someone, that is place them under arrest or take that person into custody. Second, the warrant must be specific, again that is, it must precisely note the person’s name, and it must precisely include the reason(s) why that person is being “seized.” Finally, officers must swear an oath before a judicial officer or judge stating the reasons why they are applying for the warrant. Only a judicial officer or judge can issue the warrant.

As far as anyone knows, there were no arrest warrants, just as there were none when the Trump administration sent some 200 migrants to a Gulag-type prison in El Salvador. No judges signed off on them. The immigration, FBI, and Homeland Security agents seemed to have some names and addresses, but no warrants. This is not law enforcement, it is the action of hoodlums.

Two months ago, I wrote in these pages that “without due process rights and the rule of law, we all run the risk of arrest as perceived enemies.” With the recent actions on the Island and around the country, this is increasingly true for all of us, citizens and noncitizens alike.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, taught constitutional law and politics for over 40 years.