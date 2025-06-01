Charles Francis Tucy III, 76, passed on April 5, 2025, in Boston. He’s gone home to be with his beloved dog, Stanley.

To us, his family, he was Chippy. Kind, thoughtful, and loving, my uncle was the most interesting, unique, and stubborn man I’ve ever known. There is no one like him, and I’m sure there will never be anyone like him. Trying to summarize his life into a few paragraphs seems impossible. How can you summarize someone so vivid?

A longtime resident of Martha’s Vineyard, Chippy deeply cared for his community and the people in it. He was well known on the Island, and beloved by many. He had a passion for history, and spent several years working at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum as a caretaker and vanity skipper. If variety is the spice of life, then he lived a spicy life. He did a little of everything: construction, truck driving, scuba diving, handyman, to name a few. When he decided to do something, he did it with his whole heart, and usually his way. But I think the people who knew him knew he was marching to the beat of his own drum.

He found peace in his life through his everyday actions. Chippy lived simply, gave generously, and offered compassion freely — especially within the recovery community. He served as the manager of the first men’s sober house on the Island, a role he held for 15 years. His 39 years of sobriety were a testament to his strength, saving not only his own life, but helping to save many others. We are immensely proud of him and the legacy he leaves behind.

My uncle loved his family. He made sure we knew. He once said to me something along the lines of, I know we aren’t good at this family stuff and seeing each other as much as we should, but I want you to know I love you. I told him I knew, and that I loved him as well. We all loved him. Whenever we got together, we would talk of genealogy and family lore. We were always trying to figure out what stories had truth to them. There is comfort in knowing that the stories we tell of him, even the wild ones, will now be part of Tucy family lore.

The world is less colorful without Chippy in it. His storytelling, his facial expressions, his kindness and love will be so deeply missed. May we all carry a piece of him with us always. He is survived by his loving extended family, and all the lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers and donations, please try to find peace in your life.

A celebration of life is being held on Saturday, June 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, hosted by the Program. Come share and hear stories at the potluck at Federated Church Hall on South Summer Street in Edgartown.