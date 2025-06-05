From inside detention facility, Vineyard Brazilian immigrant shares story of his arrest

1 of 4

For Luciano Dacol, last Tuesday began as just another day at work. A Brazilian immigrant who works on the Island, he took the ferry from Falmouth in the early morning, as he does most days, joining a small army of laborers who make the crossing to work as carpenters, landscapers, housecleaners, and in other services.

A colleague driving the company’s van was there to pick him up, as usual. The only thing special about this day was that Dacol’s future son-in-law, who had just arrived with his daughter from Brazil, was joining him. He had not seen his daughter since 2022, and he was thrilled to have a chance to spend time with his future son-in-law and show him the Island.

Dacol, 48, who had immigrated from Brazil in 2018, explained, “I saw on WhatsApp groups that there was an ICE raid on the Island, but I thought I would have no problem because I carried my documents.”

To him, this was America, where the rule of law prevails. He was not worried. But as he would soon learn, he should have been.

He was stopped along the Edgartown-–Vineyard Haven Road by federal agents wearing tactical vests; there was no apparent reason for him being pulled over. He showed his work permit and his Social Security number to the officers. The MV Times has interviewed Dacol from inside the detention center where he is still being held, spoken with his family, and reviewed the legal documents related to his immigration status. The portrait that emerges is of someone who was picked up in a broad and indiscriminate sweep of the Island’s Brazilian community, and a confusing and tangled process that the federal agents seem to be pursuing in what is believed to be an ongoing campaign.

“They said they would let me go only if I had a green card, and that those documents were worthless,” Dacol said, trying to respectfully state that it was his understanding that his documentation was in order.

The officer then detained him, adding, “You are in limbo.”

At that point, Dacol asked the officers to identify themselves, but he said they refused to, and did not explain why he was being stopped. After an interview, it was unclear what the specific charge he was being detained for was.

Dacol is one of more than 40 people arrested on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in an ICE raid last week that has spread fear among not only undocumented immigrants but also documented immigrants, who are afraid their rights to due process are effectively being revoked by agents who in several cases documented by The MV Times did not even bother to identify themselves. American citizens who support migrants have also been affected, and see the apparent lack of due process as a threat to democracy and the rule of law. The officers covered their faces, and while ICE officials have stated that the raids are targeted at those with criminal records, they have released only minimal information about the people who were detained and why they were stopped. The MV Times has contacted family members and community leaders in an effort to share the details of the real lives behind this aggressive campaign by ICE that seems to be broadly directed at the Island’s vibrant and thriving Brazilian community, which represents an estimated 20 percent of the year-round population, or about 4,000 people.

Dacol said he arrived on the Island in 2018 and then overstayed his tourist visa, and stretched that during the pandemic. But after the pandemic, he married a green card holder, and said he himself applied for a green card. While he’s waiting for his approval, he received a work permit, which was shared with the MV Times, from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service. The MV Times searched court records, and didn’t find any criminal arrests or records for Dacol locally or in Dukes County. The MV Times also reached out to Brazilian authorities, who declined to provide any personal information about those arrested.

The officers also tried to detain Dacol’s future son-in-law, but the 48-year-old argued with the officers for his release, showing his passport with a valid tourist visa and a recent entry stamp. “They asked for an I-94 [a form that shows someone’s travel history in the U.S.] and for a permanent visa. It seemed they wanted to find a reason to take him,” Dacol said.

His future son-in-law was eventually released as a tourist.

Dacol said the actions of the officers suggested an intention to make as many arrests as possible, saying, “I think they are only thinking about numbers. When we were in the van, they were counting people, and saying how many more they needed.”

Trump has publicly stated a goal to surpass the number of deportations by previous administrations, including Island summer resident Barack Obama, who is reported to have had the highest number of deportations of immigrants of any recent president.

While ICE said agents are masked for their protection, activists see it as a lack of transparency. Dacol said he tried to take a video with his cellphone, and the only agent he saw without a mask then covered his face, too. Since then, the cellphone has been confiscated. Islander Charlie Giordano went viral for confronting and asking for identification from ICE agents on May 27, and other Islanders also told The MV Times that they asked for identification and didn’t get any information. Now Giordano is trying to help Dacol by publicizing a fundraiser for the immigrant on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Dacol’s daughter and her boyfriend canceled all their plans for a vacation, and are staying at home waiting for calls from Dacol, who’s in the Plymouth County Correctional Facility, and afraid to leave the house. This is true especially for the 21-year-old future son-in-law. “I’m still in shock, scared. I felt oppressed. Even though I didn’t do anything wrong, I’m afraid,” he told The Times.

ICE shackled immigrants’ hands and feet with zip ties and brought them to its processing center in Burlington. “The treatment was inhumane,” Dacol said of sleeping on the floor in a crowded space. “There wasn’t space for everyone, so two or three slept on the bathroom floor,” he said. He added the detainees have better conditions in Plymouth.

People who knew Dacol describe him as someone who helped everyone. “He’s a gentle giant,” said an individual who has worked with Luciano but wants to be anonymous, fearing repercussions. “He’s huge. 6 foot 3 — big, burly guy. Super, super kind and compassionate — a loving guy,” he said. “He would give me a big hug every time we saw him, and he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Very hard-working. A quality, quality person.”

Dacol’s colleague who picked him up at the ferry is also a cherished member of the community, according to those who know him.

His name is Luan Padilha dos Santos, 29, and he had been living on the Island for a little over a year.

“He was helping to pay for his grandfather’s cancer treatment,” said a family member who asked not to be identified because of their immigration status. “He is very sweet, very hard-working,” the family member added. “He is a quiet person who hates to bother people. He also likes to cook, and was always sharing dinner and cakes he baked.”

Dos Santos bought a piece of land to build a house in Brazil, one of his goals. “He has a lot of goals and dreams; he wanted to build a home and help his brother and his grandparents,” his family member said. In Brazil, he was a driving instructor. The MV Times didn’t find any criminal or civil record for Dos Santos in Dukes County.

Dos Santos rented a basement for more than a year from C.D., a retired American citizen, who was disheartened to learn he had been detained. She preferred not to give her full name because she fears becoming a target of online hate. “Why aren’t they just looking for the bad people? Why are they getting the good people? The Island needs these workers,” she said. “It’s such a disservice to the community to take the good people. This boy was wonderful.”

She said that Dos Santos is a “wicked hard worker” who would leave around 7 am and get back around 8 pm, and work six to seven days a week. He would cook and offer dinner, and take care of her cat during an emergency; he painted her guesthouse, and didn’t even want to be paid for it. He celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family, and he was starting to learn English to be able to talk to them without using his phone to translate.

“I hope they are treating him well. His birthday is coming up, and I hope he is able to spend it with his family, not in prison. And I hope he can come back. I would take him back in a heartbeat.”

Another Brazilian immigrant detained on his way to work was J.M.J., whose family asked that we use only his initials. A father of two, he was known for helping his community through church, and for being a fun father. With tired eyes and dark circles below them, his wife, S.M.F., spoke to The MV Times about her husband, and also asked that she be identified only by initials. She said her family of four, with two children in elementary school, arrived on the Vineyard three years ago, and even before last week’s raid, had already bought tickets to go back to Brazil in mid-July.

She also added that J.M.J. has a stable job as a biochemist at a state agency in Brazil, and had taken a three-year sabbatical while his wife worked for a public water and sewage department.

“We thought about staying longer, but when all the uncertainties about immigration started with the Trump administration, we had decided to go back,” she said, adding, “We came in search of educational opportunities for our children, not only financial opportunities.”

“My kids started school during the pandemic, so the first time they went in person to school was here,” she said. Her 9-year-old son started speaking English within six months, and is now fully bilingual.

With a shirt that reads “gratitude” in Portuguese, she said J.M.J. is a wonderful father. “He’s very chill, and an excellent dad. He’s so good, sometimes he spoils the kids. At sleep time he always gives them half an hour more, and lets them watch a movie or eat popcorn. He’s always planning to secretly do what the kids want outside the schedule I give them,” she said.

With tears in her eyes, she said she feels like a widow with a living husband, and even though it has only been a week, already misses getting back home to him. At the same time, she’s concerned about her kids’ suffering at the moment; “The way they removed him from here … it’s kind of inhumane, right? We try to understand that’s their job, but I try not to remember the images I saw of him sitting on that boat floor, so it hurts me less.”

The MV Times also didn’t find criminal or civil records for J.M.J. locally or in Dukes County.

Dacol has given up fighting for his case in the U.S., and opted for deportation: “I don’t want to be in limbo, as they said. The Trump administration will last for three more years. There’s no guarantee that they will not arrest me again, even if I carry a bail proof,” he said. “This process is too inhumane, I don’t want to go through it again.”

This week, the Brazilian community has been hiding in the shadows, and a wave of fear has flooded the community. At the same time, the community is trying to support one another as much as possible by offering help to those who are concerned about their legal status. Many workers in the construction, landscaping, and housecleaning services have not been showing up in recent days, according to many employers. Even immigrants who have become American citizens noted that they have been carrying their passport in case of another stop. Church services in different predominantly Brazilian congregations were also canceled last week in the aftermath of the ICE raid that detained not only criminals, but several immigrants without criminal records.

The first service after the raid at one of the several Brazilian evangelical churches on the Island saw 20 percent less attendance than its average of a hundred people. But the pastor reminded the churchgoers who showed up that God can help overcome the fear.

President Pastor José Carlos Ribeiro read the Bible passages of the book of Exodus at Comunidade Evangélica Koinonia in Tisbury. He spoke about when Moses led Jewish people out of Egypt, the pharaoh’s army chasing them. Then, the impossible happened: God opened the Red Sea for God’s people, and engulfed the Egyptians.

From a pulpit decorated with bread, grapes, and a golden paten celebrating Jesus’ last supper, Ribeiro said to his flock that sometimes in life, “There’s the sea, there’s a pharaoh, there’s Trump, there’s ICE, but, above all, there’s the Lord, and he will be with us.” The congregation then clapped effusively.