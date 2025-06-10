No Kings Rally planned for Five Corners

On Saturday June 14 at 11 am, local activists are holding a “No Kings Rally” at Five Corners as part of a wider movement across the country.

The local event is co-organized by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, the Unitarian Universalist Society of MV, and Showing Up for Racial Justice on MV.

Demonstrations are planned across the nation concerning the Trump administration’s response to the anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrations in Los Angeles.

Local organizer and Edgartown resident Carla Cooper said that the purpose of the demonstration is “to protest the authoritarian actions of the Trump regime.”

The rally comes after federal agents arrested roughly 40 people on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket on May 27 as part of a national immigration crackdown.

The protest, which Cooper emphasized will be nonviolent, will also feature a performance of “America the Beautiful” by local singers and an appearance by State Rep. Thomas Moakley.