Vineyard love story

I grew up feeling a strong connection with Georgia O’Keefe and believed I would be home, feel rooted, the day I set foot in Abiquiu, N.M. What happened was, the day I disembarked the fast ferry from Quonset, R.I., with my youngest son who was nine, and climbed into an open-air Jeep to stay with a friend off Waldron’s Bottom Road, everything changed.

I awoke at sunrise on our first morning and took a 45-minute walk, all the way down to Long Point. I followed the dirt road straight to the beach on a quiet, clear blue morning. I walked down the beach, then over a small dune, to find an enticing pond with mist hanging over the water. I removed my clothes, left my Crocs, and went for a swim. Never had I imagined swimming in a pond and hearing the ocean. I was home –– although my clothes were exactly where I’d left them but my Crocs were nowhere.

Our hostess showed us all over the Island. One evening, we were driving out of Edgartown when my son pointed out a King Charles Cavalier puppy on the glow of a flashlight. I asked our hostess to pull over so my son could say hi. The owner handed my son her flashlight, as he delighted in this exuberant puppy playfully pouncing on the moving light target. I explained we had a Brittany with the same liver-and-white coloring who was nearing the end of his life and that my children had made me promise our next dog would be a Cavalier.

The following afternoon, I spent a couple of hours with a local realtor. I had been looking for a house near a pond on Cape Cod for over a year since my mother had passed away. I had no idea where I was as the realtor drove me around the Island. A week later, I returned for one day to look at houses. The last home on Price’s Way was turnkey, in my budget, and near enough to the video store that my sons could ride their bikes there or into town.

I put in an offer, and it was accepted. I showed up at my lawyer’s office just after a Long Point swim wearing a towel wrapped around my lower half and a work shirt. The laidback life of the Vineyard was a welcome change for this lifelong New Yorker. After seeing the change in my children, who had both attended summer camp at the Farm Institute, we decided to make our home on the Vineyard two weeks before school started in 2005.

Now, as I head toward a June bone-marrow transplant, the support of my Island community means the world to me. Home is not something I ever felt in my heart, before living on the Vineyard.

This essay was sent to us in response of our writing prompt Vineyard Love Story. Photo by Frankie Drogin.