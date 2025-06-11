Emmai Alaquiva’s exhibit at MV Salads

1 of 6

Emmai Alaquiva is a man with a great many talents — directing, photography, visual art, and music among them. Once homeless, Alaquiva is now a four-time Emmy award-winning creator who delivers cutting-edge art, specializing in transforming ideas into experiences using multimedia.​

Visitors to MV Salads in Oak Bluffs will have the opportunity to experience Alaquiva’s revolutionary artwork firsthand from June 19 to 21, during its Open Hearts event, which will also feature poetry, music, and fashion in celebration of Juneteenth. Founder and manager Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson explains, “Open Hearts symbolizes support, openness, and unity — the very things that push back against the forces of segregation, exclusion, and inequality. At a time when national support for Black arts is being stripped away, I’m honored to create space for artists whose voices matter now more than ever. Hosting this art show at MV Salads is my way of standing up for creativity, connection, and community — and making sure those values have a home on Martha’s Vineyard.”

At the center of Alaquiva’s art is his invention of a method he calls “trilogy mixed media.” Alaquiva begins the process by filming a subject and taking a photograph, which he translates into an oil painting. Alaquiva then utilizes augmented reality so that when users scan the portrait with their phone or smart tablet, a video appears, bringing the person to life. This technology alters our relationship with art, which is typically static, creating, as Alaquiva says, “a connection that is unlike any other piece. When you activate it, it turns into life.” He continues, “My job is to crystallize the human spirit through cinematic and purposeful storytelling. I dig a little deeper, and try to capture individuals just a little bit differently from other artists.”

The exhibit will consist of 10 augmented-reality pieces, ranging in size from 8 by 10 inches to 18 by 24 inches. One will feature Congressman John Lewis, with footage of him from the March on Selma. Herlitz-Ferguson is excited to showcase the work. “Years ago, when my children were in elementary school, they asked me, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone — living or deceased — who would it be?’ Without hesitation, I said, ‘John Lewis.’ Fast-forward many years, my sister-in-law heard he was visiting the Vineyard. I’m not sure what the actual occasion was, but she worked her magic and managed to arrange a meeting. I told him that story in person. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”

Another piece features actor Roger Guenveur Smith, an actor, director, and writer best known for portraying Frederick Douglass, particularly in his one-person show “Frederick Douglass Now,” which Smith performed at the Tabernacle in August 2021. Alaquiva shares, “I want people to take away our responsibility to channel our ancestors through the vessel of art, for it is our responsibility to hold our truth.”

Another work is by the wood sculptor Thad Mosley. Alaquiva says, “I want people to [experience] how inspirational art could be, no matter the age. Thaddeus is in his 90s, but it never stopped him from finding joy in his heart to make change.” Herlitz-Ferguson adds, “I am so excited to have this powerful photograph of Thad Mosley as part of our celebration. He is nearly 100 years old, and still creating extraordinary sculptures. His life is a testament to creativity, perseverance, and Black excellence. Emmai’s photograph, with Thad’s fingertips in the foreground, beautifully captures the essence of his craft — the hands that have shaped decades of art.”

One of the pieces will be of Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers delivering a message of hope. He was the rabbi at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., where 11 people were killed during an attack in 2023. Alaquiva notes, “Being a survivor never stopped Rabbi Myers from believing in the power of healing and forgiveness.” He continues, “I know it’s Juneteenth, but I believe in allyship. Juneteenth isn’t just a Black thing. We want to make sure the event is inclusive.”

Alaquiva hopes that we leave the show believing that art can make a difference, and that the power of the arts will continue to allow us to navigate challenging times: “Art has always been a catalyst for change, and we as artists always have the responsibility to be gatekeepers of the truth.”

Open Hearts will take place at MV Salads, located at 55 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs, from June 19 to 21, with special festivities each evening from 6 to 9 pm.