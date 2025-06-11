The Vineyard Preservation Trust will be hosting its Taste fundraiser on Thursday, June 12, followed by a patrons’ party on Saturday, June 14. This annual event not only celebrates some of the best food and drink the Island has to offer, but also raises money for the trust’s mission to restore and preserve historic Island landmarks like the Old Whaling Church, the Flying Horses, and the Grange Hall.

The Taste of the Vineyard is a colorful celebration of some of the Island’s finest restaurants, caterers, and wine and beverage purveyors. With 33 drink vendors and 44 food vendors, the Taste will offer a wide variety of dining options.

The patrons’ party that follows celebrates the Old Whaling Church, and will include live music, food, cocktails, and fine wines. The evening will also include a silent live auction featuring one-of-a-kind items. Both the Taste fundraiser and the patrons’ party will take place at 99 Main St., Edgartown. For more information, visit vineyardtrust.org/event/taste-of-the-vineyard.