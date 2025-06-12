New waffle shop opens in Vineyard Haven

1 of 12

Simone’s Belgian Waffles, a new gourmet waffle shop located in Vineyard Haven, opened its doors on Memorial Day weekend. Tucked inside of Ice Box ice cream shop in Tisbury Marketplace, Simone’s serves Liége Belgian waffles with ice cream and a variety of toppings, coffee, and tea.

The shop’s sky-blue walls, white accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a warm atmosphere reminiscent of a clear summer day. Customers can watch business owner Simone Geary as she pours the batter into the waffle iron and cooks each waffle to a golden brown.

An Island native, Geary’s love for Belgian waffles began after she had her first bite of one at Sunday River, a ski resort in Newry, Maine.

Her goal for Simone’s is to bring a unique and affordable addition to the Island community.

“When I thought about what I could bring to the Vineyard that isn’t already here, the waffles were a natural choice,” she said. “It’s a nice sweet treat and sort of a luxury item for less than 15 dollars in most cases.”

Among the choices on the menu: waffles topped with banana, Nutella, whipped cream, melted chocolate, strawberries, caramel sauce, Speculoos, Vermont maple syrup, and pistachio cream. She also has a special going for Pride, a colorful creation. Waffles can also come a la mode with a variety of ice cream flavors from the Ice Box, ranging from chocolate to toasted coconut.

On my first visit, I ordered my waffles with drizzled Nutella and strawberries. Although opting for a more simplistic option, I certainly wasn’t disappointed. With a crisp exterior and an airily soft interior, the waffles achieved a textural harmony. Additionally, the fresh sweetness of the strawberries combined with the richness of the Nutella made for a delicious bite.

Although Geary felt a little rushed while preparing for opening, she’s enjoyed interacting with new customers since.

“It’s been so lovely meeting new Islanders who I haven’t met before, and seeing old faces come in to support. It’s been really great connecting with other people from the Island and tourists visiting and looking for advice and trying something new,” she said.

While looking for a location for Simone’s, Geary was drawn to the Tisbury Marketplace because of its proximity to downtown Vineyard Haven and businesses like The Net Result and the Ice Box, where Geary sources her ice cream from.

“I was looking for complimentary businesses to minimize costs and have a smoother start. The Ice Box seemed like the perfect fit with its proximity to town. [With] Net Result right next to it, you have tons of people here for lunch or to pick up some fresh seafood, and they can grab a waffle or ice cream,” she said.

Geary hopes to stay open throughout the summer and hopefully for the holiday season in November and December. As Simone’s is in its early stages as a business, Geary is open to customer feedback.

“I’m happy to expand both the drink menu, and the toppings menu. Just looking to serve the community in whatever ways I can ,” she said.

Simone’s is open 9 am to 4 pm every day except on Tuesdays