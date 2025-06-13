Island vibes are strong at the Taste of the Vineyard

1 of 23

A very good indication that summer is imminent is when there’s a line wrapping around the Old Whaling Church mixed with ladies in floral dresses and men in sharp attire, all of whom are anxious to enter the two huge tents next to the Dr. Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown.

They’re all there for one reason, to enjoy the Taste of the Vineyard, a layered event that pulls Islanders, summer residents, beverage purveyors, caterers, and restaurant and business owners all together.

It seems like just a big party, but the Taste not only raises money for the continued preservation of some of the Island’s most historic and iconic landmarks, it also allows over 80 vendors to showcase their food and drink to almost 1,300 people.

The annual event is put on by the Vineyard Preservation Trust, which is celebrating 50 years of work safeguarding Island icons, such as Grange Hall, Flying Horses Carousel, Union Chapel, and both the Old Whaling Church and the Dr. Daniel Fisher House.

The event’s success is a testament to the Island’s camaraderie, organizers say.

“The big thing is the community,” Julie Hatt, events and cultivation director for the Preservation Trust and organizer of the Taste, said.

There were 21-year-olds dancing to covers sung by the Vine Shakers, and 80-year-olds sipping on wine and beer. “Where else do you find a place where there’s that age range,” Hatt said.

“I love the company before all else,” summer resident Alexander McMullen said. “There’s very few times in the summer where you find all your friends and acquaintances in one place.”

“The convergence of the summer crowd with the Islanders makes for an exquisite weekend bash,” said local Mikey Cosgrave.

It’s a celebration of Island life, and especially of those who keep the people fed and happy all year long with Island representation strong. There was a table for Jim’s Package Store, Offshore Ale Co., Our Market, The Ritz Cafe (which gave out temporary tattoos and PBRs), Edgartown Diner, MV Salads, The Wharf Pub, The Homeport, and many more.

Emily Burke from Back Door Donuts said the event allows her to connect with other business owners and people who come here for the summer. “The vibes are great,” she said.

Daniel Tomczyk from MV Clambake Co., which gave out lobster roll and clam chowder samples, said he likes the opportunity to see the people he doesn’t get to see when everyone has to work different events all summer long.

“My favorite part of the Taste is it segues us into summer,” Henry Wallace, co-manager of Budget Rent-a-Car, said. “Right here, in the middle of the week, we get to take a break from our busy lives in the service industry and enjoy the company of our colleagues and celebrate everyone’s success.”

And this year, as per a request by the Edgartown Board of Health, all vendors included alpha gal in their list of allergens that accompanied food products.

“We have a lot of alpha gal people here,” Hatt said. In previous years, people who suffer from the alpha-gal allergen had to ask vendors about specific ingredients, but this year, right away, people knew what they could eat.

“It was new to the vendors, but they were all willing to do it because they knew it was important,” Hatt said.

“It’s such a big event, and so many people come here to have fun,” Brice Boutot, health agent for the town of Edgartown, said. “It’s good to iron out those details, so people are comfortable.”

“We all want the same thing — happy healthy guests,” Boutot added.

The event is no small feat. “We couldn’t have this event without the vendors, but also the sponsors,” Hatt said, who’s put on the event for the past three years. She also thanked her team. “I couldn’t have success without them,” she said.