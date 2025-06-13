Before lawmakers, Vineyard woman pleas for epinephrine access

A Vineyard woman whose husband died after being stung by a wasp during a golf charity event less than two years ago gave powerful testimony in front of state lawmakers this week, advocating for more widespread access to epinephrine — the medication that can counteract an allergic reaction.

Megan Brown testified in front of the Joint Committee on Public Health on Wednesday in Boston, asking lawmakers to swiftly support H.2500, an act relative to increasing access to the medication.

“It’s unthinkable that in 2023 in Massachusetts that the only medication that can save somebody when they are experiencing anaphylaxis is not more widely accessible,” Brown told the committee. “What can happen to my husband, can happen to anyone. When it strikes, seconds matter. Minutes matter.”

“His death was entirely preventable,” she added.

Brown — a mother of two young boys — has championed an effort to get the bill before lawmakers this legislative season; the bill was filed earlier this year by state representative Thomas Moakley and state Senator Julian Cyr.

The bill, filers and supporters say, addresses gaps in accessibility by allowing schools, restaurants, summer camps, athletic venues and other entities to stock EpiPens and provide them with legal protections. According to Moakley’s office, the bill includes safeguards like mandatory training, liability protection for first responders, and reporting requirements to the Department of Public Health. There are no mandates on businesses or organizations requiring the use, but it simply allows them to be proactive.

If reported out favorably by the public health committee, the bill will likely be sent to the Committee on Healthcare Financing.

Massachusetts is one of only a handful of states in the country that does not have so-called “entity laws” that permits venues to stock undesignated epinephrine in case of an anaphylactic emergency. According to advocacy group Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team, 36 states have passed legislation and three more have legislation pending.

While pushing the idea to the state level, Brown has also had success in getting EpiPens in some Vineyard police cruisers following her husband’s death.

But her pleas reached a wide audience on Wednesday when giving emotional testimony before lawmakers. She retold the story of her husband Michael’s sudden death, saying that 20 months ago, she held the hand of her husband as he took his last breath. Two days earlier, she said, the two were singing happy birthday to their son Miles, who was celebrating his 8th birthday.

During the charity golf tournament, which was a benefit, ironically, for first responders, Brown said her husband, despite no history of allergies in the last 15 years and even being stung by bees before, went into shock from a wasp sting. She recalled that his friends called 9-1-1, but Edgartown EMTs were on another call at the time, so mutual aid from Oak Bluffs responded. And even though he was surrounded by highly trained EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, deputy fire chiefs and police officers, no one could save him because no one had epinephrin. She told lawmakers that her husband gasped for air for 12 minutes.

“In the blink of an eye, the world that Mike and I worked so hard to build in Massachusetts, ceased to exist,” Brown said. “Mike will never take our son, Calvin, fishing again. He’ll never cheer for Miles at his baseball games or watch them graduate. He won’t be there for birthdays, holidays, or Father’s Day.”

On Wednesday, Brian Sullivan also provided emotional testimony. He told lawmakers that he was by Brown’s side when he was stung on the golf course, and he recalled the harrowing experience.

“We failed Mike that day,” he said, noting that first responders, police officers and the golf course did not have access to epinephrine. He said that medication needs to be accessible at restaurants, golf courses and “in every pocket, ideally.”

“Ultimately, this will save lives,” Sullivan said of the legislation. “We are all at risk until this is done.”

Brown and Sullivan were thanked by committee members for speaking. “It matters to hear your story, and we really appreciate you being generous enough to share your pain with the Commonwealth,” Committee chair Marjorie C. Decker said.

“Every second counts during an anaphylactic reaction,” said Moakley said in a statement. “This legislation is a commonsense, life-saving measure that will prevent unnecessary tragedies and ensure help is available when and where it’s needed most.”