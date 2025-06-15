Louise Costa Yapp of Vineyard Haven passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, including her beloved caregiver and friend, Martha Feurtado, on May 18, 2025, at the age of 99.

Louise was the second of four children of John and Margaret Costa. Louise was Island-born, and as a matter of fact, was both born and passed away in her family home in Vineyard Haven.

Louise started school in kindergarten at the Tisbury School, which was a K–12 school at the time. Louise felt fortunate to be with her same classmates all the way through, including graduation from the Tisbury High School in 1944.

Louise’s goal was to become a registered nurse, so she joined the Cadet Nursing Corps, which paid for her education as an incentive to attract nurses to serve our country. Louise understood she could be asked to serve in combat zones to care for our troops. Thankfully, World War II ended just as she completed her three-year nursing training program, which had gone from 1944 to 1947. Louise was very proud to receive her diploma as a registered nurse. She had trained at Morton Hospital in Taunton, and was affiliated with the V.A. hospital in the Bronx, N.Y., Boston City Hospital, and Taunton State Hospital.

After her training, Louise returned to the Vineyard to help care for her mother, who had had a stroke. Louise worked for many years as a private-duty registered nurse, and in 1976, at the age of 50, she began work at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in acute care, where she helped so many people for 20 years. Louise retired at 70 after 40 years of nursing — you couldn’t miss Louise because of her pristine uniform and unique cap.

Louise met the love of her life, Robert James Yapp, who was originally from Fond du Lac, Wis. He was stationed on the Vineyard serving in the Coast Guard during World War II as a yeoman third class. Louise was a senior in high school, and met Bob through his fellow Coast Guard friend, Warren. After Louise graduated from nursing school in 1947, and after a year of dating, she and Bob got married on the Vineyard in 1948, and moved into the family home. In 1953, Louise had their first son, Robert, and their second son, Mark, in 1957.

Louise was a devout Catholic, and a member of St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven. She loved knitting, crocheting coasters, sweaters, scarfs, and potholders. Louise loved the color red, cardinals, writing cards to friends, and walking. She loved taking trips near and far with her beloved husband Bob. Louise was also very proud of her Portuguese heritage. Louise was quite a walker –– in fact, many of you know her from her walks up and down Edgartown Road during early morning hours, waving to people with her walking stick with an American flag, flowers, or dove attached. So many people have said it put a smile on their face, starting their day off right.

She was thrilled when her grandson, Scott Yapp, was born in 1986. Louise had many wonderful family celebrations with him. In 2023, Scott and his wife Melisa gave Louise twin great-grandchildren, Dashel and Jade, and she was thrilled to spend time with them.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert James Yapp; her parents, John and Margaret Costa, her sister, Laura (Costa) Ivory; and her brothers, George A. Costa and Joseph A. Costa. She is survived by her son, Robert W. Yapp and his wife, Debra, of West Tisbury; son Mark G. Yapp, of Acushnet; grandson Scott R. Yapp and his wife Melisa, and their twins, Dashel and Jade Yapp, all of Billerica; and many nieces and nephews.

Louise was a wonderful wife, mother, and nurse, and will be remembered through the many lives she touched.