Empowering through theater

Heather Capece, who teaches theater at the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, started her youth-centered nonprofit, Theatre on the Blue, last summer. Their first teen-centered and performed production, on June 26, 27, and 28 at the Katharine Cornell Theater will be “Little Women,” adapted and co-directed by her daughter, Nicola. Capece says, “One of our goals is to support our Island teens in their aspirations as young scene writers, directors, crew, and actors.”

The production’s origin began last year when Nicola was a sophomore at the Charter School. She undertook an independent project focusing on “Little Women” for her portfolio class. “I knew I wanted to do something in writing because I’m a big English person. I’m also a huge fan of Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel ‘Little Women.’ But I had never read the book and didn’t know if it was accurate.” Nicola analyzed the novel chapter by chapter, seeking themes and symbolism and examining word choices.

“Then I took the book and adapted it into a play because that is something I’m really interested in. I’ve been doing theater since I was in kindergarten. I felt, ‘Why not try and create a script myself because I’ve been around scripts for so long?’”

Nicola took the majority of the dialogue from Alcott’s book. “But it’s 500 pages and a lot of description, so I edited it to be shorter and a bit more modern because some of the language is not something you would hear someone say today.” She also innovated by transforming the narrator into a character, giving them lines from descriptions in the novel. “There is also original dialogue,” Nicola notes. “The beginning takes a fairytale standpoint, to show the March sisters’ childhood.”

This year, Capece suggested she and Nicola put it on as a production. As co-director, Capece believes it is her and stage manager Robyn Athearn’s job to bring Nicola’s vision to life. Nicola adds, speaking to Capece, “For me, it’s about trying to give advice for how the story should feel. Then I hand the reins over and let you do the character development since that’s not my specialty.”

Capece’s approach with the teens is not dictatorial. She offers them options. “I say, ‘You could try this or try that. What feels good to you as the actor?’ It’s about empowering them.” Nicola also welcomes the actors’ input on the script. “I say to them, if there is a line that doesn’t make sense to you, let’s figure it out. The actors will come up and ask, ‘Should we change this?’ and I will say, ‘Absolutely.’ I think trusting the cast has been really successful because we all work together. It’s not just my piece.”

In addition to the eight teen actors, there are two young second graders with small parts, and about five student crew members. The project is a family affair, with Nicola’s father, Joseph, serving as tech advisor.

This inaugural production will be a fundraising event for Theatre on the Blue, showcasing the teens’ artistic aspirations and talents within our community. It will help fuel all of Theatre on the Blue’s exciting endeavors for the future.

For more information and tickets, visit theatreontheblue.org.