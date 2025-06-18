Climate Connections: The connections are everywhere

This is my last Climate Connections column. I am retiring from my job with M.V. Commission as a climate change coordinator at the end of the month. It’s time for me to rest and for someone with more energy and new ideas to take on the challenge.

I can’t explain it, but for the past 20 years I was on a two-part climate change mission. The first was to understand exactly how climate change would affect the Vineyard. The second was to figure out what to do about it.

When I began my research the connections were hard to find. Newspapers reported on things like stronger pollen, more pests, and longer tick seasons but did not link them to the warming climate. I found the links as I poured over studies by groups like the Union of Concerned Scientists and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports.

The next step was figure out what which of the impacts would strike the Vineyard and how best to adapt to them. It was like piecing together an Island-sized jigsaw puzzle.

Then the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) created a climate change coordinator position. I was hired and able to put my knowledge to use. I helped coordinate development of the Island’s first Climate Action Plan, “The Vineyard Way – Connected to Our Past, Committed to Our Future.”

Working on the Climate Action Plan was a labor of love, a gift to the Island that has given me so much – a home, a husband, a connection to the ocean and the natural world, a challenging and rewarding job, and even, at least on some days, peace of mind.

Today, thanks to the work of so many community members, information on local climate issues abounds, if you know where to look. If you are concerned about local climate change – and I’m a bit worried if you aren’t – here’s a primer on how you can get up to speed:

Check out the updated Vineyard Climate Action Plan website, thevineyardway.org. The News and Updates section is constantly updated. Other sections suggest actions you can take to become part of the solution. The 20-year plan outlines the local impacts and includes more than 200 actions, many of which are now being implemented.

The Vineyard Conservation Society hosts the Island Climate Action Network (ICAN). The monthly ICAN newsletter is a roundup of all that is happening on the climate front. You can sign up for the newsletter at islandclimateactionnetwork.org.

The Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship and MVC have partnered to support a two-year climate communications specialist position at the MVC. Morgen Schroeder posts climate updates two to three times a week on Facebook (MV Climate Action Plan – The Vineyard Way) and Instagram (thevineyardwaymv).

Vineyard Power is the Island’s energy transition leader. Among many other things, you can book an appointment with an energy coach to help you transition to renewable energy at vineyardpowercom.

Several of the towns’ climate and energy committee webpages offer valuable information: aquinnah-ma.gov, chilmarkma.gov, edgartown-ma.us, oakbluffsma.gov, tisburyma.gov and westtisbury-ma.gov.

The Island’s libraries loan out more than just books — you can save money by borrowing all kinds of items. Reuse is better for the environment than buying new. The libraries also host climate-related events: aquinnahlibrary.org, chilmark.library.org, edgartownlibrary.org, oakbluffslibrary.org, vhlibrary.org, and westtisburylibrary.org.

The MVC’s Climate Action Task Force meets quarterly to address local issues. Recent meetings focused on wildfire management and the mapping of stormwater pathways. The Task Force meets the first Friday of quarterly months at 9:30 am. The Zoom link is in the MVC website calendar section at mvcommission.org.

On Sunday, June 22, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) Natural Resources Department and MVC are hosting an event, “Wampanoag Voices: Enriching the Climate Conversation,” that will include a panel discussion with Aquinnah and Chappaquiddick Wampanoag tribal members. It will take place at Stillpoint, 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road in West Tisbury, from 3 to 5 pm. It’s free but space is limited, so please preregister at durkee@mvcommission.org.

One of the most rewarding parts of my job has been collaborating with other Island organizations and the inspiring and talented people who work for them. Two of the most dedicated individuals I’ve worked with are now leading their organizations — Samantha Look at the Vineyard Conservation Society, and Noli Taylor at the Island Grown Initiative. Keep up the good work!

Thank you to MVC Executive Director Adam Turner for believing in me, to Meghan Gombos of Sea Change Consulting for a productive and fun climate change partnership, and to Doris Ward and the Martha’s Vineyard Times for “Climate Connections.”

I’ll leave you with a favorite quote from anthropologist Jane Goodall: “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”