Building inspector disciplined over town meeting incident

West Tisbury building inspector Joseph Tierney will be disciplined for allegedly shoving an elderly man at the annual town meeting in April.

On Wednesday, the West Tisbury select board voted 2-1 to sign a “last chance” disciplinary agreement with Tierney over the incident.

The town found that Tierney had violated its employees’ standards of conduct and the agreement states that the building inspector was “aware of the seriousness of the situation, accepted responsibility for his actions, and is committed to not repeating similar conduct.”

In May, the town received a letter from Thomas Orr, an attorney representing West Tisbury resident and former Dukes County Commissioner Leon Brathwaite, accusing Tierney of shoving his client during the town meeting. Orr wrote the shove had caused Brathwaite to fall and suffer an injury. Orr had requested a meeting with the town and whether any disciplinary action would be taken against Tierney.

West Tisbury officials had discussed the incident in closed-door sessions.

Under the agreement, Tierney needs to enroll in a conflict resolution course approved by the West Tisbury town administrator and provide documentation of having completed the program. Failure to do so may lead to his termination.

The agreement also states Tierney will be terminated if he commits another offense “similar to any of those for which this discipline was imposed,” such as “physically assaulting a member of the public while acting in his capacity as building inspector.”

Tierney was not immediately available for comment.

Skipper Manter, the board member who cast the sole dissenting vote, disagreed with the agreement calling Tierney’s record “unblemished.” He highlighted that, while not physical, Tierney was at the center of a previous verbal incident that resulted in an apology being issued by the town.

“I don’t call that an unblemished record,” he said.

West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand told the Times that this was referring to a 2021 incident when Tierney had a “back-and-forth” conversation with an individual. The town later received a letter from this person saying he wasn’t treated well by Tierney, although the building inspector had already sent an apology by the time the incident had reached the select board. Still, Rand was asked by the board at the time to reach out to the individual regarding the incident.

Board chair Jessica Miller said during the Wednesday meeting while she agreed with Manter’s sentiments, she didn’t think it warranted sending the agreement back to the lawyers for review since the disciplinary outcome was the same.

“The point of this is if there is another issue, that’s the last chance,” Miller said. “It’s not a building of incidents.”

Orr, Brathwaite’s attorney, was not immediately available for comment.