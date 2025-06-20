Island police to parents: Electric dirt bikes use not legal

1 of 5

Electric dirt bikes are trending among teenagers and young adults on the Island. They are frequently spotted zipping along roadway shoulders, down bike-paths, and even along ancient forest pathways — sometimes with riders pulling off wheelies and other tricks.

But while their ease-of-access, relatively low prices, and operational simplicity might make them an ideal purchase, law enforcement has one glaring issue — if the bike doesn’t meet a Massachusetts e-bike classification, which many do not, then there is nowhere legal to ride on Island.

“They can only be used on private property with permission or designated off-highway vehicle trails, which don’t exist on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Environmental Police Sergeant Matthew Simmons regarding electric bikes that don’t meet two Massachusetts’ classifications.

Simmons was speaking during a meeting earlier this spring convened by West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.

As families continue to buy these electric dirt bikes for their kids, they are raising concerns about safety for local police departments. Mincone in April convened Island police officers, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Commissions (MVC) Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC), and Environmental Police. He and other police chiefs are looking to bring awareness to the issue and to find the best ways to enforce noncompliance.

“The goal of this meeting is just to get the word out to parents: don’t buy these for your kids, because there is nowhere to ride them,” Mincone said. “and relay what we talk about here to our departments and other officers.”

One of the more common e-bikes that have especially caught the attention of local law enforcement are so-called Surrons, which are popular among students and teenagers. Surron is a Chinese company that produces a line of electric vehicles. They look like your classic dirt bike, although maybe a little smaller — big treads on the tires, the handlebars are similar to a bicycles with awkward side mirrors, and they have a relatively compact engine. The bikes range in speed from 30 up to 70 miles per hour. The so-called Storm Bee model can reach a speed of 68 miles an hour and has a peak power of 22500W.

Mincone reported that as of April in 2025, West Tisbury had seven electric dirt bike complaints and Edgartown had four, but the West Tisbury chief said it’s possible they aren’t being reported as often because many people are not aware of where they are legal and where they are not.

During a recent incident in West Tisbury, three middle school students were caught riding Surrons at high speeds on a private path behind Old Holmes Road, captured by a homeowner’s trail camera as they headed to West Tisbury School. According to Chief Mincone, Police contacted the parents, and the family was unaware that such vehicles are prohibited on the in and around the State Forest trials.

“The parents knew the kids were riding to school but didn’t realize they [aren’t allowed],” said Mincone.

Surrons, police say, do not fall into the state’s two electric bike classifications.

The only two classifications in Massachusetts include class one, which is an electric bicycle that is equipped with a motor of less than 750 watts that provides assistance only when the rider is peddling. It stops providing assistance when the bike reaches 20 miles-per-hour. A class two has a motor also less than 750 watts which is capable of exclusively propelling the bike up to 20 miles-per-hour, and is equipped with a throttle and peddles.

According to Massachusetts law, any e-bikes that exceed 750-watts, do not have pedals, or are powered beyond 20 miles-per-hour, are technically unclassified. Some states have designated ‘out-of-class’ classifications for when an e-bike doesn’t meet class one or two, but since Massachusetts has none, the bike will either remain unclassified or potentially be determined to fit in a motorcycle or moped class, said Sergeant Simmons.

The only time an e-bike outside of the class one or two definitions can legally operate on the roadway is if it is properly registered with the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), insured, and is equipped with brake-lights, turn signals, side mirrors, a muffler, and lights, according to Massachusetts law.

Sergeant Simmons of the Environmental police noted that most e-bike operators are minors and juveniles, most don’t have a license, and when they are stopped, they are identified, then their legal parent is notified, who then come and take the child and bike. Depending on the severity of the situation and past experience, “we try to educate them, you can cite the parent or guardian through verbal warning or ticket,” Simmons said.

“Then we look at things like if it’s unregistered, [are they] trespassing, do they have a helmet, and do they meet the age requirement, if they are less than 18,” Simmons said. Fines for offenses can range from $250 to $500 fines, he added.

Lieutenant Snowden of the Edgartown Police Department said he has noticed an uptick in e-bike riders on the streets.

“The main issue we have with e-bikes or Surrons is if they are operating in a negligent manner and putting other pedestrians in danger; that’s one typical scenario where we will enforce the bicycle laws,” Snowden said. “We identify them, contact parents, and focus on education.”

Snowden said that confiscation of a vehicle is rare unless linked to a crime.