In a landmark moment for the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, and drawing attention from state and local representatives, the ribbon was officially cut on a multi-unit workforce housing project after years of intensive work.

The project, called Navigator Homes, is projected to house 76 hospital staff members as well as provide housing for aging locals — many of whom will be relocated from Windemere, the elderly home at the hospital.

Staff with the hospital are expected to start moving into the workforce housing units as soon as July.

“We are building a foundation for the future,” Denise Schepici, the president and chief operating officer of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital said in a speech at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Navigator Homes project began in earnest in 2021 when zoning approval was granted by the Edgartown planning board, but has been in the works for about six years total. And for Schepici, Friday’s ceremony was the culmination of a lot of hard work — which her colleagues recognized by unveiling an outdoor seating area and plaque in her honor on the property.

The three apartment complexes and adjacent town houses — unveiled in full on Friday afternoon — were funded by donors and Massachusetts General Brigham medical group. They span across nine acres, and are located off of Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in a sprawling development that is barely visible from the street. According to speeches on the day, around $29.4 million has been raised so far to fund the efforts for workforce housing, with $600,000 to go in order to complete it.

“We’re a lot closer to having people live here,” Michael Cosgrave, the chief administrative officer and pioneer in the project said in an interview on Friday.

The slate-grey exterior of each apartment complex is bound by winding garden paths and small driveways. And inside, each apartment is fully furnished — from sofas with decorative couch cushions to white, ceramic dishes in the cupboards.

The project was also praised for being constructed with high-density and low-impact in mind. Multiple single-family dwellings make a larger, long-term dent on the environment than a few multi-unit buildings in rural areas where housing is scarce. Housing experts have warned against leaning on single-dwellings to reach supply goals for this reason. A multi-unit project like Navigator Homes doesn’t just have implications for the housing crisis, but also the longevity of future housing projects to come and their impact on the natural environment surrounding.

“These smaller footprint, multi-unit projects ensure that urgent housing needs are met while preserving the beauty of the Island roads district and protecting the untouched continuity of surrounding habitat,” the Martha’s Vineyard Commission said in a statement to the Times. “This is a vital project … and we thank the MV Hospital for bringing this project to the community.”

And as for the people who will live in these apartments — both one and two bedroom units — hospital employees looking for housing will be entered into a lottery, conducted by the Dukes County Housing Authority. Hospital executives said their staff has long been struggling to find housing on the Island, with nurses and doctors reportedly moving away due to high costs of rent or simply not being able to find an apartment at all.

Navigator Homes has been praised by legislators and lawmakers across Massachusetts for its advocacy for work force housing and willingness to address what housing experts are calling an extreme shortage.

Massachusetts lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll attended the ceremony on Friday and spoke in support of the project — mainly about its potential efficacy in addressing housing insecure workers.

“Housing is the #1 issue in Massachusetts,” Driscoll said. “We have a huge challenge that … has been decades in the making. We just haven’t built enough housing.”

Driscoll went on to say projects like Navigator Homes make a difference in the current landscape of crisis — providing units to those who are contributing members of the community. According to her, a collective effort is needed to move forward, epitomized in large projects like Navigator Homes.

“Our administration has decided we can’t just admire the problem anymore,” Driscoll said. “We have to lean in.”

A lead physician’s assistant at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Anthony Piland Sr., also spoke to the immediate need of housing for workers, young families, and even long-time Islanders.

“Everytime we lose someone because of housing, it affects everyone,” Piland said. “For a lot of people who want to live here and work here … who want to give their lives to this community, the doors are closed.”

Piland addressed the donors and hospital executives at the side of a make-shift stage: “Thank you for caring — not just about healthcare — but about the people who deliver it.”

But it’s not just the healthcare field that’s experiencing a shift in their workforce due to housing shortages. The seasonality of the Island economy has long inspired short-term rental use, backyard tent setups, and couch-surfing. But some locals have pointed out a difference this year from others: even when the funds are there, the housing isn’t.

Tiffany McCarty, a nurse educator at the hospital, spoke to the difficulty of finding an apartment after moving to the Island in 2022. After finding stability upon moving here for her new job at the hospital, she and her wife found themselves in the Island shuffle this year — unable to see a way forward due to low supply.

She spoke on the potential security of the Navigator Homes project in a speech to the crowd — for people like her, who want to not only survive on the Island, but contribute, build, and cultivate community — being able to put down roots and have the security of a housing unit would be a gamechanger.

“Affordable workplace housing is not a policy issue, it’s a personal one,” McCarty said.