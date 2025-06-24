Aquinnah celebrates new lighthouse beacon, a decade since move

1 of 3

A crowd of around 50 Islanders gathered at the Aquinnah Cliffs on Friday to mark the restoration of the iconic Gay Head Light, a decade since it was moved from the eroding edge and out of harm’s way — described by some as the “greatest” civil engineering project of the Vineyard.

The mostly Aquinnah-residents crowd was also there to celebrate a new LED beacon, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, that is flashing the lighthouse’s original three-whites-and-a-red signal for the first time since 1989, a pattern older residents like town administrator Jeffrey Madison remember fondly. The lighthouse was also free of scaffolding for the first time in months, after repairs to its lantern deck and curtain wall; instead, it was adorned with star-spangled bunting.

As Vineyarders gathered to get a look at the new beacon at Friday’s ceremony, they recalled the painstaking relocation of the lighthouse, moved 130 feet inward in collaboration with the International Chimney Co. (ICC) in 2015. Also, all in attendance observed a moment of silence for town resident and construction supervisor Len Butler, who died in 2023, and is known as “the Man Who Moved the Lighthouse” for his work 10 years ago.

Before a round of speeches, Islanders enjoyed a song from Durwood and Tobias Vanderhoop of the Black Brook Singers, as well as a performance from flutist Carole Vandal. All three are members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah (Gay Head), for whom the Cliffs are a sacred site.

Lighthouse keeper Chris Manning, born right around the same time as the original beacon was replaced, and who was recently elected as select board member, welcomed the new four-beam setup.

“It’s a sight new to some, and for others it’s reminiscent of days gone by,” he said.

Mallory Butler, Len’s widow, addressed the crowd from the podium in front of “the Red Queen,” as she called the brick lighthouse.

“Everyone wanted to be a part and make a contribution to this massive undertaking,” Butler told the crowd. “The greatest civil engineering project that has ever taken place on the Vineyard.”

Butler said that she did not have time to recount the whole tale of moving the lighthouse, but that the iconic structure, still standing, speaks for itself. “I am very, very happy to be standing here today next to the Queen, for this celebration and salute,” she said. “And I am even happier not to be standing out in a canoe out there on Devil’s Bridge, looking at a beach covered with mountains of Vineyard red brick, and asking ourselves, ‘Why didn’t we? What if? We should have.’”

ICC Commonwealth division manager Tyler Finkle reflected on the 10 years since his company helped move the lighthouse, and also honored Butler’s contributions. “Every project that’s worth everything that gets done needs a champion. And of course that champion was Len Butler. He was the right guy for the job at the right time, with the right background, the right skills, and the right attitude.”

After the ceremony, all made their way to the shops at the Cliffs for catering by Aquila Kitchen and live music.