Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: July 2025

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard welcomes Rep. Moakley for new office celebration

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard (HAMV) is excited to welcome State Rep. Thomas Moakley to our new office at 29 Breakdown Lane in Vineyard Haven on Friday, June 27, from 4 to 6 pm.

This housewarming celebration is open to the public, and will include light refreshments, good company, and a few words from Rep. Moakley on his vision for aging policy in Massachusetts.

HAMV recently had the opportunity to sit down with Moakley, who brings a strong commitment to public service and a deep understanding of Island communities. Raised in Falmouth, and now serving his first term in the State House, Moakley’s top priorities for older adults include access to affordable housing, healthcare, and transportation — challenges that resonate deeply on the Vineyard.

He also emphasized the power of civic engagement, and the critical role older adults play in keeping communities strong. “Older adults are the lifeblood of civic life,” he told us, highlighting the need for accessible transportation, technology support, and intergenerational programming to help people stay active and connected.

We hope you’ll join us on June 27 to meet Rep. Moakley, tour our new space, and learn more about our work to support aging well on the Island. For more information, or to register for the event, visit hamv.org.

For more information, visit the Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard website: hamv.org, and sign up for our newsletter while you’re there!