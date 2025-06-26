Superior court judge keeps warrant active on ICE detainee

A Dukes County Superior Court judge is keeping an arrest warrant active for a suspect charged with the rape of a child, despite the 28-year-old being detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this spring.

Luciano Pereira Deoliveira, a man with multiple charges including the rape of a child, had a warrant for his arrest issued at the end of last month after his ankle monitor was tracked off-Island following an ICE raid that took 20 people off the Vineyard via coast-guard boat.

At the courthouse earlier this month, Deoliveira was scheduled for a pretrial hearing. When he didn’t appear, it was revealed that his monitor was recovered by a probation officer left on the side of the road.

In the courtroom, superior court Judge Maureen B. Hogan ordered Deoliveira’s warrant to remain active despite news of his detention, in case he does return to the United States.

“It is very disturbing that the defendant is not present to stand trial for these crimes,” said Judge Maureen Hogan when Deoliveira failed to appear. “We will see what we can do to get cooperation from ICE to return him to this custody so he can be tried for his crimes.”

As far as Deoliveira’s crimes go, Judge Hogan called them “harrowing.”

Deoliveira is charged with two counts aggravated rape of a child with ten years age difference, posing and exhibiting a child in a sexual act, distributing material of a child in a sexual act, possession of child pornography, and obscene matter to a minor.

The Martha’s Vineyard Times requested police reports of Deoliveira’s charges from the Edgartown District Court, Dukes County Superior Court, state officials and the Oak Bluffs Police department but the reports are currently impounded.

Deoliveira was released after making a $2,000 cash bail in January with conditions to wear an ankle monitor, stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim and her school and work, and to be confined to his home from 8 pm until 5 am.

According to court reports, Deoliveira had not violated his conditions until he was arrested by ICE and removed from the Island.