Former sheriff’s officer arrested for child pornography possession

A former deputy for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department was indicted Monday by a Grand Jury for possession of child pornography.

Patrick Doran, 29 years old and from Hyannis, held an entry level position at the local Island jail in 2023 and 2024, and was arrested Monday afternoon after a months-long investigation involving multiple state law enforcement agencies that began in Wisconsin and culminated in Doran’s home state of Massachusetts.

According to a release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, in January, members of the Barnstable Police Department were contacted by members of the Pleasant Prairie Police

Department in Wisconsin regarding a suspect on the Cape who had been soliciting and distributing explicit materials to a 14-year-old girl in Kenosha County Wisconsin. The D.A.’s office said that the suspect had been posing as a 15-year-old boy. Through a joint investigation, the local district attorney’s office said that law enforcement officers were able to determine that the suspect was Patrick Doran of Hyannis.

According to the D.A.’s office, in February, members of the Barnstable Police Department and United States Secret Service (USSS) New England Cyber Task Force executed a search warrant at Doran’s home in Hyannis. Mr. Doran was home at the time of the search warrant.

The District Attorney said that there were approximately 1,188 files depicting child sexual abuse.

Doran was then taken into custody. Law enforcement officials also located many of the photographs and materials that had been sent to the 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin on Doran’s phone.

According to sources, Doran was bailed out from a Wisconsin jail by his father, John J. Doran, who was part of a separate investigation in March.

During the time of the allegations and the time of his arrest, Doran was working as a Deputy

for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. He worked at the county jail from 2023 to 2024 where he had an entry level position.

“He’s no longer an employee of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office, and he hasn’t been for several months prior to this indictment,” Sheriff Robert Ogden told the Times.

Before bailing out his son, John J. Doran was linked to a brothel operation in March that spanned from Cambridge, Watertown and Virginia, where he was allegedly among other high level executives, elected officials, attorneys, and contractors accused of buying sex for $350 to $600 per hour in high-end luxury apartments. The brothel ring was under the spotlight for its focus on primarily Asian women and the very public, high end clientele, who all paid a monthly fee to the brothel in addition to the hourly rate.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin, Barnstable Police Department on the Cape, along with the national collaboration called the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, collaborated to bring the case together against the younger Doran.

At the court Monday, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office requested a cash bail of $10,000, which the court reduced to an imposed bail of $5,000. Doran’s next court date is on July 17th for a pre-trial hearing.