A change of guard for Station Menemsha

Coast guard members, Island police, local families, and Island mariners gathered at the Coast Guards Station Menemsha in celebration on Tuesday morning to say goodbye to the outgoing master chief and welcome in the new senior commander in a transfer of power.

Chief Nicholas Sedberry, who is from New Jersey, reported to duty as the new senior officer, and he replaces Master Chief Nicholas Grim who will be reporting to duty in Alaska after a two year stint leading the local station.

Local officials say that over the course of his tenure, Grim conducted 31 search and rescue missions that resulted in saving at least 60 lives and the protection of $1.9 million in property.

“On behalf of all personnel at Station Menemsha, we would like to welcome you aboard,” said Coast Guard member Tyler Vanderhaden, speaking to the crowd that gathered on Tuesday. “The ceremony is a transfer of total authority, responsibility, and accountability from one individual to another.”

Grim, who started as Senior Officer at Station Menemsha in July of 2023, was promoted to Master Chief in April and received orders from Coast Guard Command to be stationed in Petersburg Alaska as Master Chief aboard the Cutter Pike, a Marine Protector-class patrol boat. But Alaska isn’t new for the Grims – he moved to the Island from Alaska in July of 2023, and although he is looking forward to going back, he said he, his wife Aimee and two sons Samuel and Benjamin will miss the Island’s close community.

Amie Grim, Master Chief Grim’s wife, said traveling between Martha’s Vineyard and Alaska has almost become a Fourth-of-July tradition for the family.

“We absolutely loved our time on Martha’s Vineyard. It was quite possibly our favorite place to be stationed,” Amie Grim said. “I’ve met the most incredible people on this Island and it’s just been the biggest blessing for our family. We are so grateful … for how welcoming they are — pulling us into their arms from day one.”

Captain Youngmee Moon, commander of the Southeastern sector of New England’s Coast Guard, recognized Grim’s success during his tenure and presented him with the Coast Guard’s Commendation Medal.

“Your time here has been marked by extraordinary achievements and a profoundly positive impact on the station, the Coast Guard, and the community,” said Moon. “You Master Chief Grim recommended the importance of pursuing the rich heritage of the station by integrating our personnel into the Martha’s Vineyard community, and fostering key relationships that benefit the station and the Island.”

Moon recalled Grim’s role in successfully handling a firearm and bomb threat incident aboard a Steamship Authority ferry last year.

“You increased community preparedness for a major incident and brought down the risk of maritime security issues in the region,” added Moon.

Grim then offered his farewell remarks, thanking his crew, family, and all those who attended.

“This is a bittersweet day for me,” Grim said at the podium. “What a great opportunity to work with such an amazing crew at such a special place. Martha’s Vineyard will hold a spot in my heart, it’s just a great community.”

“To the crew, you guys are the ones doing the work: the boarding, the search and rescues, the long hours on the water, the training,” he said. “You definitely make my job easy. You all contribute to making Menemsha a better unit and continuing the legacy of the coastguard on this beautiful Island… from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with New Senior Chief Sedberry reading his orders.

“Report to Coast Guard Station Menemsha, Chilmark Massachusetts for assignment as officer in charge,” he read aloud.

Master Chief Grim ceremoniously removed his Officer in Charge Command Ashore insignia and handed it to Senior Chief Sedberry, signifying the change in authority and responsibility between the officers.

“Being from southern New Jersey I’ve always known about the live saving services here and the longstanding heritage behind that,” said Senior Chief Sedberry. “Now to come back to New England and do it in a place where there’s such a strong legacy is truly an honor.”

“I anticipate the summer busyness, as well as the winter; getting a slice of pizza with no line, then the nor’easter season starts rolling in storm after storm and we are right in its path,” he added. “I hope to bring my experience and methods to make an impact on the junior enlisted here and hopefully continue their careers in a positive direction and make them the next generation of lifesavers.”