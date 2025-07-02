Boch Park opens to the public

1 of 6

After decades of vacancy, planning, back-and-forths with the town, and being off-limits to visitors, the three-quarter-acre Boch Park officially opened on Wednesday with a small ceremony.

Ernie Boch Jr. — the famous car dealer, billionaire, and Edgartown homeowner — welcomed the public and symbolically cut the ribbon on his newly opened property on Vineyard Haven’s Beach Road waterfront.

“I did this so that people would do more beautification, not just here, but everywhere. This is beautiful,” Boch said Wednesday, pointing to a freshly cut courtyard teeming with newly planted and colorful flowers overlooking Vineyard Haven Harbor.

“The park is open, and everything is good. It’s here as part of the beautification of the Beach Road, to offset that monstrosity of that Vineyard Wind building,” he added.

Boch, alongside Ryan Rulie who manages Boch’s property, said as of right now, Boch Park will be open from dawn until dusk, with no nighttime accessibility, and no parking available in front. The park is specifically for walk-ins only.

The property has a bit of a checkered past, going back decades. Ernie Boch Sr. — Edgartown resident and Earnie Boch Jr.’s father — purchased the property in 1987 for $600,000, to be developed as a parking lot. The Tisbury planning board rejected the elder Boch’s plan to build a 99-car valet parking lot there in 1994, right after the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the plans. Boch sued the town, and the case went to land court, where a judge found that he could reapply to the town, though the judge noted that it might not be legal according to town bylaws. As Boch went to build, the town’s building inspector shot the idea down. The parcel remained mainly vacant before planning for the park began in 2016. For a brief period, Boch had planned the property to be a bird sanctuary.

“It’s a checkered past, and it’s all forgotten,” said Boch Jr. at the ceremony on Wednesday where he was flanked by other business owners, Tisbury select board members, and other town officials.

Tisbury select board Chair Christian Colarusso said that she was glad to see the park opening.

“This is the symbol of a new beginning,” she said.

Boch said the park will stay open for as long as the community respects the property, and that includes dogs as well.

“We’re gonna keep it maintained and keep it nice, and as long as it stays that way, I’ll keep it open,” said Boch.

The car magnate said that he hopes the community will enjoy the park: “I want them to enjoy it.”