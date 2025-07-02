Court Report: June 2 – June 20

June 2

Gabriel Lima, 22, West Tisbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, license not in possession, no inspection sticker, arraigned and held, bail set at $100, continued for payment.

June 12

Angelica R. Pearl, 41, Oak Bluffs; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kamel Timmons, 21, Oak Bluffs; failure to stop for police, speeding in violation of special regulation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, arraigned and held, continued to discover compliance and jury selection.

Edward H. Vargas, 43, Vineyard Haven; five counts violating a harassment prevention order, arraigned and held, condition to abide by all active conditions, continued to pretrial hearing.

June 16

Zander C. Amaral, 22, Vineyard Haven; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, number plate violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jackson G. Wojkowski, 22, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery, assault and battery of 60-plus/disabled person, arraigned and held, conditions to not abuse alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael T. Cosgrove, 23, Vineyard Haven; disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, violation of municipal law or ordinance, interfering with police officer, arraigned and released on personal recognizance.

Leonardo L. Tonini, 33, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail set at $400 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kevin J. Agatep, 32, Edgartown; assault and battery, disorderly conduct, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Nathaniel N. Pittman, 28, Vineyard Haven; possession to distribute cocaine, marked lanes violation, possession of open container of alcohol, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for revocation, continued to pretrial hearing

June 20

Luis F. Santiago, 18, Vineyard Haven; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and released, continued to pretrial hearing.