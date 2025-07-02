Cribbage Club results

Twenty members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Tricia Bergeron with an 11/5 +82 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +18 card

Third, Noah Scheffer with a 9/4 +29 card

Fourth, Bill Russell with an 8/4 +47 card

Fifth, Bo Picard with an 8/4 +40 card

Only three 24-point hands were played, by David Pothier, Kathy Kinsman, and Bill Russell. Seven people got skunked (a game won by more than 30 points), and a rare 28-point hand was played by Ed Montension!

We meet in the Culinary Department at the high school on Wednesdays. We meet at 5:30 pm for something to eat, and we start play AT 6 PM sharp!

if interested in playing, shoot me an email at maonmv@mac.com, or give me a jingle at 508-524-1220. Hope to see you there!